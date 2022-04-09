Take a trip through 70 years of history on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile

Gallery

Many see it as Norfolk's answer to the Las Vegas strip, with its shimmering arcades, thrilling theme parks and tempting fish and chip shops.

But Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade has a magic all of its own, and has been delighting families for decades.

Here, we take a look at 70 years of fun and frolics on the Golden Mile.

The street's palaces of fun such as The Flamingo, Golden Nugget and Circus Circus have entertained children and adults alike for decades.

Two of the strip's biggest attractions are of course the Joyland and Pleasure Beach theme parks, with the former's Snails ride recognised across the county.

The road is also lined with an array of delicious seafood offerings, including Harry Ramsden's, which was at one point during the late 1990s and early 2000s, the only fish and chip shop in the country to use a computerised till.