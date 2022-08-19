Creator of The Eagle comic to be remembered in Great Yarmouth ceremony

The Eagle comic was a must read for children in the 1950s and 1960s - Credit: Archant copyright 2011

It was a comic that thrilled children in the 1950s and 1960s with the exploits of space pilot Dan Dare battling the Mekon.

Between 1950 and 1969 The Eagle comic was a mainstay for youngsters who sought weekly thrills and spills.

The comic, whose main character was Dan Dare pilot of the future, was founded by Marcus Morris.

Frank Hampson and Marcus Morris the men behind The Eagle comic - Credit: supplied

Before embarking on The Eagle and the world of comics, its creator had been a curate in Great Yarmouth in the 1940s working for St Nicholas Church.

To celebrate Rev Morris's services to the town a blue plaque will be unveiled in the town next month

The current vicar of Yarmouth, Rev Simon Ward, will unveil the blue plaque at St Paul’s Lodge on Salisbury Road at 3pm on Thursday, September 8.

Andrew Fakes, president of the Great Yarmouth Local History and Archaeology Society, said: "In Victorian times St Nicholas Church in Great Yarmouth ran several daughter churches and mission rooms and required a large staff.

"In the early 1900s there were about 12 curates who usually stayed in the parish for a short time.

"Of the many curates serving in Yarmouth not much is known. However, the Rev Marcus Morris, who served from June 1941 to July 1942, became nationally famous.

"Morris felt that the American comics available were distasteful, violent and a bad influence so he founded The Eagle comic in 1950 as a counter balance.

"This ran until 1969 and it was relaunched from 1982 to 1994 with Dan Dare still taking centre stage.

Dan Dare thrilled Eagle readers with his space adventures - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

"He hoped the Eagle would convey to children the standards and morals he advocated.

"He also founded the Girl, Robin and Swift comics."

In Great Yarmouth Rev Morris founded a youth club and was known for visiting the war wounded.

Rev Morris left Great Yarmouth in 1942 to become a chaplain in the RAF.

His first curacy was in Liverpool and he lived in Surrey by the time The Eagle was launched.

He died in 1989.

Within days of being launched, the Eagle, which consisted of 20 pages, was selling nearly one million copies per week.

Eight of its pages were in glorious colour in 1950.

It featured the artwork of Frank Hampson.

The front page of the Eagle from 1960 - Credit: The Dan Dare Coporation

Dan Dare space pilot of the future

Colonel Daniel McGregor Dare was a space pilot in the 1990s.

The comic strip featured his batman, Digby, his boss, Sir Hubert Guest the pipe-smoking Controller of the Space Fleet, and the scientist Professor Jocelyn Peabody.

Dan Dare's first adventure saw him lead an expedition to Venus on the spaceship Anastasia.

Once there he discovered the native Treens were being oppressed by the evil Mekon, a modified Treen with a shrivelled body and giant overdeveloped brain who travels around on a floating chair.

His space adventures ended in 1967 when he became Controller of the Space Fleet.

Dan Dare was resurrected for the comic 2000AD in the 1970s and he featured in The Eagle re-boot in the 1980s.

A Dan Dare mini-series was published by Virgin Comics in 2007 and 2008. It was written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Gary Erskine and had a darker edge to the character.