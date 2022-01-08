Say cheese! Are you in these Great Yarmouth school photos from the 1980s?

Gallery

Class photos have been a tradition at schools from the early days of the camera to the present day, so here are some Great Yarmouth school pictures from the 1980s.

Archant community content curator, Siofra Connor, has been hunting through the archives to bring you photos from Cliff Park, Greenacre, North Denes and many more of the town's schools.

Our pictures are all from the 1987 school year, can you see yourself lining up for the first day back?

Alderman Swindell School class of 1987. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Greenacre School, Great Yarmouth - class of 1987 - Credit: Archant Library

St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School, Great Yarmouth class of 1987. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The Cliff Park School class of 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

Southtown Primary School, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

The Cliff Park School's class of 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

Cliff Park Schools, Great Yarmouth - class of 1987 - Credit: Archant Library

Cliff Park Schools, Great Yarmouth - class of 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

Edward Worlledge School class of 1987 - Credit: Archant Library

North Denes School - class of 1987 - Credit: Archant Library

Northgate Primary School, Great Yarmouth - class of 1987. - Credit: Archant Library



