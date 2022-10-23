Norfolk's greatest hero Lord Nelson remembered at Trafalgar Day service

Admiral Lord Nelson was remembered at the service which saw Winterton Marine cadets and the East Norfolk Militia take part - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Norfolk's seafaring hero was remembered at a service held at the foot of Great Yarmouth's towering monument built in his honour.

The event marked Trafalgar Day, the anniversary of Lord Nelson's 1805 victory over the French and Spanish fleets, and also of his death.

It was held at the town's Britannia Monument, in South Denes, on Sunday, two days after the actual date of the battle, October 21.

Admiral Lord Nelson was born in the Norfolk village of Burhham Thorpe in September 1758 and was killed at Trafalgar.

The East Norfolk Militia lead the parade to the monument - Credit: Anthony Carroll

During the Napoleonic Wars, Nelson paid visits to Yarmouth and was given a hero’s welcome on each occasion.

The procession makes it way to the Nelson monument - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The Trafalgar Day service saw the Napoleonic-era East Norfolk Militia and Winterton Marine cadets lead a procession and then take up positions at the pillar as dozens of people watched on.

Dozens of people braved the rain to attend the ceremony - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Leading the Sunday service was Rev Canon Simon Ward, of Great Yarmouth Minster.

He said: "We remember those who gave their lives and their health to defend the essential freedoms that we treasure today.

Flags are lowered to pay respect to Admiral Lord Nelson - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"We remember Admiral Lord Nelson, connected with Great Yarmouth, who died in the battle and to whom this monument was erected."

Rev Canon Simon Ward starts the Trafalgar Day service - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The monument in Nelson's honour is known as the Norfolk Naval Pillar.

It reaches 144ft and the first stone for it was laid in August 1817, 12 years after Nelson’s death.

The Nelson monument is 144ft high - Credit: Anthony Carroll

At the service borough councillor and custodian of the Norfolk Naval Pillar, Kerry Robinson Payne, read out an account of the battle, which saw Nelson's fleet of 27 ships decimate the combined French and Spanish fleet of 33 ships.

Custodian of the Norfolk Naval Pillar, Kerry Robinson Payne, read out an account of the battle - Credit: Anthony Carroll

As part of the Trafalgar Day celebrations the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London, had put on a display a ship's flag from the famous battle.

The huge flag once flew from the Spanish warship San Ildefonso, but became a poignant symbol of commemoration after it was captured by the Royal Navy in 1805.

The Fall of Nelson, Battle of Trafalgar, 21 October 1805, Dighton, Denis, circa 1825. An impression of the mortal wounding of Nelson on the upper deck of the 'Victory'; - Credit: Archant

At the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth rare intimate letters and documents written by Lord Nelson have gone on display.

Nelson: in His Own Words focuses on 30 rare and unpublished documents, including 15 personal letters, displayed alongside other personal items from the museum's collections such as a betrothal ring given by Lord Nelson to his lover Emma Hamilton, miniature portraits, and a meat platter from HMS Victory.

The Royal Navy Museum's official portrait of Admiral Lord Nelson which is considered to be the best likeness of the great man - Credit: PA

The East Norfolk Militia and Winterton Marine Cadets at the Nelson monument - Credit: Anthony Carroll



