Norfolk's greatest hero Lord Nelson remembered at Trafalgar Day service
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
Norfolk's seafaring hero was remembered at a service held at the foot of Great Yarmouth's towering monument built in his honour.
The event marked Trafalgar Day, the anniversary of Lord Nelson's 1805 victory over the French and Spanish fleets, and also of his death.
It was held at the town's Britannia Monument, in South Denes, on Sunday, two days after the actual date of the battle, October 21.
Admiral Lord Nelson was born in the Norfolk village of Burhham Thorpe in September 1758 and was killed at Trafalgar.
During the Napoleonic Wars, Nelson paid visits to Yarmouth and was given a hero’s welcome on each occasion.
The Trafalgar Day service saw the Napoleonic-era East Norfolk Militia and Winterton Marine cadets lead a procession and then take up positions at the pillar as dozens of people watched on.
Leading the Sunday service was Rev Canon Simon Ward, of Great Yarmouth Minster.
He said: "We remember those who gave their lives and their health to defend the essential freedoms that we treasure today.
"We remember Admiral Lord Nelson, connected with Great Yarmouth, who died in the battle and to whom this monument was erected."
The monument in Nelson's honour is known as the Norfolk Naval Pillar.
It reaches 144ft and the first stone for it was laid in August 1817, 12 years after Nelson’s death.
At the service borough councillor and custodian of the Norfolk Naval Pillar, Kerry Robinson Payne, read out an account of the battle, which saw Nelson's fleet of 27 ships decimate the combined French and Spanish fleet of 33 ships.
As part of the Trafalgar Day celebrations the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London, had put on a display a ship's flag from the famous battle.
The huge flag once flew from the Spanish warship San Ildefonso, but became a poignant symbol of commemoration after it was captured by the Royal Navy in 1805.
At the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth rare intimate letters and documents written by Lord Nelson have gone on display.
Nelson: in His Own Words focuses on 30 rare and unpublished documents, including 15 personal letters, displayed alongside other personal items from the museum's collections such as a betrothal ring given by Lord Nelson to his lover Emma Hamilton, miniature portraits, and a meat platter from HMS Victory.