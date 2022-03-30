Service to make 100th anniversary of war memorial's unveiling

The hundredth anniversary of the dedication of Great Yarmouth's war memorial will be marked with a special service this weekend.

The First World War memorial in St George's Park was unveiled by Prince Henry and dedicated by the Bishop of Norwich on January 7 1922.

The Great Yarmouth War Memorial given a timely clean-up. Picture: Joseph Norton - Credit: Archant

In response to concerns about Covid-19 a service marking the anniversary was delayed and will now take place on Sunday, April 3, starting at 12.30pm.

The service will be led by Rev Canon Simon Ward of Great Yarmouth Minster and attended by the mayor of Great Yarmouth, Adrian Thompson.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to arrive by 12.20pm.

The white granite memorial was designed by Francis Haward of Olley and Haward, and paid for by public subscription.

It commemorates 1,472 men from the borough of Great Yarmouth who lost their lives during the First World War.

A service to mark the 74th anniversary of D-Day in St George's Park, Great Yarmouth, was well attended Photo: Liz Coates - Credit: Archant

A memorial to the fallen from the Second World War - also designed by Francis Haward - was added in 1949.

It also includes memorials to Gurkha soldiers and those who have died in more recent active service.







