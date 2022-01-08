How has Great Yarmouth changed over the last decade?

Gallery

South Beach Parade in 2008 then over a decade later in 2021 - Credit: Google

Part of Great Yarmouth's charm comes from its history as a popular seaside resort, with its Victorian promenades and multicoloured store fronts.

While it has retained a lot of character from its past, the town has also seen a number of changes in recent years and much more is to come.

How have the town's streets changed over the last decade? We took a virtual stroll around Yarmouth to compare pictures taken around 2010 to the most recent pictures available.

Market Place

Market Place appears untouched over the last 10 years with many of the same market stalls and shops still in business.

This is all soon to change as a new covered market area is under construction which is set to be completed later this year.

Regent Road (looking west)

In Regent Road, looking west, the Vogue shop on the corner continues to draw visitors in with its beach supplies and gifts although new shops can be seen in the background.

Regent Road (looking east)

Looking east up Regent Road from Nelson Road, the Prince Regent pub sits prominently on the corner and has clearly been given a facelift since the first picture, which was taken in 2008.

Alexandra Road

The Market Gates shopping centre has also had its exterior given a new look, with the old signs that were up a decade ago replaced with a more modern design.

Marine Parade

Aside from a lick of paint, Marine Parade has not changed much at all since 2008 when the first picture was taken. The Slingshot ride on the seafront was opened in 2017 and flings riders 60 metres into the air.

Britannia Pier

Britannia Pier's current structure was first opened in 1958 but there has been a pier here since 1858. It has not altered much from a decade ago but Longbar has changed to become the New Beach Hotel.

South Beach Parade

South Beach Parade's view across the North Sea looks radically different 10 years apart after the Premier Inn hotel and Beefeater restaurant were constructed in 2019.