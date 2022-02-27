News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Join free online talk about town's heritage and high street

Liz Coates

Published: 7:53 PM February 27, 2022
Great Yarmouth Market Place

People can find out more about the High Streets Heritage Action Zone - a £95m government-funded initiative led by Historic England - and the impact it is having in Great Yarmouth, at a free talk. - Credit: GYBC

The role heritage plays in regenerating the high street will be the focus of a free online talk.

Historic England (HE) hopes to help people engage in the history around them and explain how the High Street Heritage Action Zone is breathing new life into Great Yarmouth.

The one-hour lunchtime talk on Monday February 28 at 12.30pm will also involve Place Services and Great Yarmouth Borough Council talking about their role regenerating the high street and how heritage helps create "characterful places for people to enjoy life, work and leisure."

Great Yarmouth high street

A free talk is exploring the history of Great Yarmouth's high street and explaining how it is being revitalised. - Credit: Edward James/Historic England

HE's listing team will share examples of its work while Place Services will explore ways to discover more of the town's hidden past.

Residents will also learn how they can add information, photographs, film clips and memories to list entries for everyone to see and enjoy.

Maria Kitts, of Place Services, said: "We are looking forward to sharing some of our research and helping people to learn how to find out more about the history of the places they live in and visit. 

"High Streets are important places which reflect the cultural and economic history of the country, from its pubs to its department stores."

To register click this link.



