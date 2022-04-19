Hopes lottery cash will help fund future of derelict Art Deco pub
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council
A derelict seafront pub is being given a new future with a "hospitality offer" under a £1m-plus scheme to reinvent it.
Lottery funders are expected to make a decision in the next few months on whether they want to know more about Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust's plans for the Iron Duke, currently cutting a sorry figure in Jellicoe Road.
Bernard Williamson, trust chairman, said an "expression of interest" had been submitted outlining the scale of the scheme which includes a full restoration and fit out, landscaping and asbestos strip.
It was then up to the funders to decide if it they wanted to see a full bid.
The project would most likely be multi-funded but the feedback so far is said to be "positive".
Mr Williamson said the chosen operator would already have a background in operating a restaurant/bar as well as holiday accommodation and have control of the whole site.
However, he estimated that it would be at least a year until there was any activity at the former pub which was awarded a heritage listing following a community campaign.