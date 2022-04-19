News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Lifestyle >

Hopes lottery cash will help fund future of derelict Art Deco pub

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:28 AM April 19, 2022
Iron Duke Great Yarmouth

The Iron Duke, a listed building in Great Yarmouth famous for its Art Deco features, is being brought back into use by the town's preservation trust - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A derelict seafront pub is being given a new future with a "hospitality offer" under a £1m-plus scheme to reinvent it.

Lottery funders are expected to make a decision in the next few months on whether they want to know more about Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust's plans for the Iron Duke, currently cutting a sorry figure in Jellicoe Road.

Bernard Williamson, trust chairman, said an "expression of interest" had been submitted outlining the scale of the scheme which includes a full restoration and fit out, landscaping and asbestos strip.

Inside the Iron Duke Great Yarmouth

A defaced mural and what remains of Art Deco columns inside the Iron Duke in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Jess Coppings

It was then up to the funders to decide if it they wanted to see a full bid.

The project would most likely be multi-funded but the feedback so far is said to be "positive".

Inside the Iron Duke Great Yarmouth

Bernard Williamson, chairman of Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, is excited at the prospect of the decaying Iron Duke being given a new lease of life. - Credit: Jess Coppings

Mr Williamson said the chosen operator would already have a background in operating a restaurant/bar as well as holiday accommodation and have control of the whole site.

However, he estimated that it would be at least a year until there was any activity at the former pub which was awarded a heritage listing following a community campaign.




Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Drone images of former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby February 2022

Former Pontins site for sale on property website Rightmove

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's new £3.5m market aims to open in Summer 2021 following a nine-month build Picture:

Market traders start move to new look stalls

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
xxx_CHURCHLANE_YARMOUTH_APR22

Property spotlight: Three-bed period cottage in Gorleston on sale for £500k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Chloe Smith MP with Philip Hinchliffe, head teacher of Catch 22 Photo: MP Chloe Smith

Redundancies and home learning after charity closes special school

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon