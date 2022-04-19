Hopes lottery cash will help fund future of derelict Art Deco pub

The Iron Duke, a listed building in Great Yarmouth famous for its Art Deco features, is being brought back into use by the town's preservation trust - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A derelict seafront pub is being given a new future with a "hospitality offer" under a £1m-plus scheme to reinvent it.

Lottery funders are expected to make a decision in the next few months on whether they want to know more about Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust's plans for the Iron Duke, currently cutting a sorry figure in Jellicoe Road.

Bernard Williamson, trust chairman, said an "expression of interest" had been submitted outlining the scale of the scheme which includes a full restoration and fit out, landscaping and asbestos strip.

A defaced mural and what remains of Art Deco columns inside the Iron Duke in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Jess Coppings

It was then up to the funders to decide if it they wanted to see a full bid.

The project would most likely be multi-funded but the feedback so far is said to be "positive".

Bernard Williamson, chairman of Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, is excited at the prospect of the decaying Iron Duke being given a new lease of life. - Credit: Jess Coppings

Mr Williamson said the chosen operator would already have a background in operating a restaurant/bar as well as holiday accommodation and have control of the whole site.

However, he estimated that it would be at least a year until there was any activity at the former pub which was awarded a heritage listing following a community campaign.











