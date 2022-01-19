News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
House of Fun! When Madness video was shot at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:57 PM January 19, 2022
Madness ride the rollercoaster at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach for their 'House of Fun' music video. - Credit: Archant Library

It was their only number one hit, but did you know the video for Madness' 'House of Fun' was shot at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach?

Archant community content curator, Siofra Connor, has been fishing through the archives to find pictures of the day Suggs and the gang came to Norfolk.

The band chose the Pleasure Beach as they described it as "one of the best fun fairs we knew of" with Suggs, Chas Smash, Lee Thompson, Mark Bedford, Chris Foreman, Mike Barson and Dan Woodgate all pitching up at the amusement park on April 7, 1982.

They filmed on a variety of rides including the park's famous rollercoaster.

With the help of its Yarmouth-based video, the single shot to number one on its release on May 7 that year as a cut from the compilation album Complete Madness.

The band attempt some repairs on the rollercoaster. - Credit: Archant Library

Suggs stands at the front of the wooden rollercoaster at Pleasure Beach. - Credit: Archant Library

Suggs on the rollercoaster at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. - Credit: Archant Library

The band can be seen in the video fooling around on many of the park's rides. - Credit: Archant Library

Madness riding the rollercoaster at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. - Credit: Archant Library

The band arrive back in the rollercoaster station. - Credit: Archant Library

Suggs can't bare to look as the rest of the band enjoy the rollercoaster. - Credit: Archant Library

The band signing autographs. - Credit: Archant Library

Madness riding the rollercoaster at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. - Credit: Archant Library

Madness riding the rollercoaster at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. - Credit: Archant Library

The band arrived in Yarmouth on April 7, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

Following the video's release 'House of Fun' shot to number one. - Credit: Archant Library


