'A wonderful place': A look back at Gorleston's 'second high street'
If you’ve ever been lucky enough to live or work in Gorleston's Bells Road, you’ll know just how strong a community spirit it has.
It could be described as the town’s second high street, which has been home to a plethora of businesses throughout the years.
From pet shops and bakeries to “Toms Smokers Cabinet”, many people have fond memories of this historic road.
On a Great Yarmouth Mercury Facebook post asking readers to share their memories, one person wrote: “My grandparents lived at Number 45, my great grandmother lived in Nile Cottages adjacent to Bells Road and my father owned Tom's Cabin during the 80's.
“I lived in Springfield Road for a time in the 90's so I have a lot of memories from a lot of different eras.”
Another wrote: “I lived on there for the majority of my life. It was a lovely road with the Christmas nights and the atmosphere. I have a lot of memories growing up in Bells Road.”
“Saturday late morning walk with my sisters,” said one woman. “We would head to the bakery, pop in the pet shop to see if they had any cute kittens (always tried to convince our parents when we got home for just one more) head to Tony’s to take chips home for lunch.”
A Bells Road business owner added: “I opened my salon Doggy Style grooming salon 20 years ago this year. Bells Road is a wonderful place.”
One woman said: "My grandad used to own the mini market on Bells Road opposite John fields which is now Margos."
"Street party in August 1985, when the Queen Visited the area," said another.
Sharon Thomson is the owner of no.36 theartworkshop and helps to run “Love Bells Road” Facebook page to “bring the Bells Road community together”.
“Bells Road has a lot of history and I love that there is a real mix between residential and business.
“You get a real sense of community. It’s a lovely feeling when you walk down the road and people wave at you.
“The shops have always changed in Bells Road, but it seems to have had a second wind over the last few years. It's such a vibrant place to live and work.”