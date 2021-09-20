News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'A wonderful place': A look back at Gorleston's 'second high street'

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:35 PM September 20, 2021    Updated: 9:32 PM September 20, 2021
Bells Road in Gorleston.

Bells Road in Gorleston. - Credit: Love Bells Road Group

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to live or work in Gorleston's Bells Road, you’ll know just how strong a community spirit it has. 

It could be described as the town’s second high street, which has been home to a plethora of businesses throughout the years. 

Bells Road in Gorleston perhaps in the 1930s or earlier.

Bells Road in Gorleston perhaps in the 1930s or earlier. Just off this road was Upper Cliff Road where there was a private school pre-war. - Credit: Archant

From pet shops and bakeries to “Toms Smokers Cabinet”, many people have fond memories of this historic road. 

On a Great Yarmouth Mercury Facebook post asking readers to share their memories, one person wrote: “My grandparents lived at Number 45, my great grandmother lived in Nile Cottages adjacent to Bells Road and my father owned Tom's Cabin during the 80's. 

A view of Bells Road's shopping street in Gorleston. Date: 9 Mar 1987.

A view of Bells Road's shopping street in Gorleston. Date: March 9, 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

“I lived in Springfield Road for a time in the 90's so I have a lot of memories from a lot of different eras.” 

Another wrote: “I lived on there for the majority of my life. It was a lovely road with the Christmas nights and the atmosphere. I have a lot of memories growing up in Bells Road.” 

Recent work on the frontage of the Elysium Beauty Treatments premises in Bells Road, Gorleston, reve

Work on a shop frontage in Bells Road, Gorleston, revealed that a previous occupant had been cycle dealers Bert Wells and Son more than half a-century ago. - Credit: Archant

“Saturday late morning walk with my sisters,” said one woman. “We would head to the bakery, pop in the pet shop to see if they had any cute kittens (always tried to convince our parents when we got home for just one more) head to Tony’s to take chips home for lunch.” 

A Bells Road business owner added: “I opened my salon Doggy Style grooming salon 20 years ago this year. Bells Road is a wonderful place.” 

One woman said: "My grandad used to own the mini market on Bells Road opposite John fields which is now Margos."

"Street party in August 1985, when the Queen Visited the area," said another.

John Field who is retiring after many years in the formal hire / menswear fashions.The company car

P. S Field was a formal hire and menswear fashion store on Bells Road, Gorleston pictured in 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

Sharon Thomson is the owner of no.36 theartworkshop and helps to run “Love Bells Road” Facebook page to “bring the Bells Road community together”

“Bells Road has a lot of history and I love that there is a real mix between residential and business. 

“You get a real sense of community. It’s a lovely feeling when you walk down the road and people wave at you.  

“The shops have always changed in Bells Road, but it seems to have had a second wind over the last few years. It's such a vibrant place to live and work.” 

Bells Road, Gorleston, pictured in 2001.

Bells Road, Gorleston, pictured in 2001. - Credit: Archant Library

Bells Road in Gorleston. Pictured October 2013.

Bells Road in Gorleston. Pictured October 2013. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

Bells Road in Gorleston pictured in 2015.

Bells Road in Gorleston pictured in 2015. - Credit: Archant Library

Toms Smokers Cabinet convenience shop on Bells Road.

Toms Smokers Cabinet convenience shop on Bells Road. The shop has now been taken over by new owners and renovated. - Credit: Love Bells Road Facebook group

Doggy Style has been on Bells Road for 20 years.

Doggy Style has been on Bells Road for 20 years. - Credit: Love Bells Road Facebook group

Sylken Homebrew on Bells Road in Gorleston today.

Sylken Homebrew on Bells Road in Gorleston today. - Credit: Love Bells Road Facebook group

Kings Interiors and Gifts on Bells Road in Gorleston.

Kings Interiors and Gifts on Bells Road in Gorleston. - Credit: Love Bells Road Facebook group


Homes in Queen Anne's Road, Great Yarmouth, being demolished to make way for the third river crossin

The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

