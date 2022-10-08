Snakes, spiders and falling ceilings: Memories of Yarmouth's Temple of Doom

The Temple of Doom on opening day in 1993 - Credit: Archant

Descending ceilings, holograms on the walls and a dining room guarded by a 15ft Burmese python were just for starters at Great Yarmouth's Indiana's Temple of Doom restaurant some 40 years ago.

Opening in 1993, the £2m restaurant sat in Marine Parade in the building which is now Harry Ramsden's and promised "adventure in every corner".

The Temple of Doom on opening day in 1993 - Credit: Archant

The restaurant even featured a replica of the treasure mines of Potosi, the real life place in Mexico where hundreds of native Americans lost their lives hunting for gold, complete with blood red fountain and walls inset with skulls.

But its downstairs dining room was where the real action too place, with the door guarded by a python, descending ceilings plunging down on unsuspecting diners operated by buttons on the table and snarling holograms on the walls.

What remains of the Temple of Doom's main eating area - Credit: Archant

The room also played the sound of insects buzzing around the ceiling, while scorpions and tarantulas crawled around glass cages.

The EDP reports on the new restaurant in 1993 - Credit: Archant

Upstairs those looking for a more peaceful experience could eat in the Aztec Temple, where they could make a wish by kissing a giant skull or gaze upon a 5ft stone god who suffered from flatulence.

Those looking for total relaxation could also visit the top floor Spanish shipwreck which overlooked the Great Yarmouth coast and even had a room where kids could have their faces painted for free.

On the menu was roast chicken, roast pork and fillet steak burgers with vegetarian options available.

Coffee lovers could even grind their own beans at their table.

Taking to Facebook to reminisce, one former diner, Chris Taylor said: "Had to be in the eating area section, where you pulled a lever in the wall and the ceiling started to slowly lower itself down where you were sitting - can’t remember how low it went though."

While James Avery who worked at the restaurant added: "I worked there for a couple of seasons in the wash up and as a waiter.

"Andy Holmes was the manager, good guy and good memories."



