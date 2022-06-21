Summer fun with Keep Fit ladies - and where are the Saturday Club members?

Teachers of Norfolk Keep Fit Association rehearse for their 25th anniversary festival at St Andrews Hall. November 16, 1990. - Credit: Archant

Calling all Saturday ladies… there is a special Saturday coming up at Fleggburgh on July 9.

The wonderful Norfolk Keep Fit Association was founded in 1965 and is still going strong today,

There are classes across the county offering fitness, movement and dance combined with fun and friendship.

Keep fit members performing a routine at St Andrews hall, Norwich, November 16, 1987. - Credit: Archant

Norwich and Norfolk Keep Fit association annual demostration at the Tower Ballroom, Great Yarmouth, March 9, 1971. - Credit: Archant

During the years the association has reached out to help many groups, organisations and individuals in the community and made generous donations to various local and national charities.

They include the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Nelson’s Journey and the Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service.

The Saturday Club was formed in 1986 by Pam Loe, then chairwoman of the association’s executive committee in response to any requests for a keep fit display.

What began as a temporary set-up became very popular and ran until the summer of 2000.

The Saturday Club display team of the Norfolk keep Fit Association in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Archant Library

Norfolk Keep Fit Association work out at the Dussindale Centre in Norwich. - Credit: Adrian Judd

Over the years the Saturday Club became a familiar sight at events near and far.

The days when they would perform on the busy Great Yarmouth marketplace supporting Hospital Radio Yare before dashing off to put on a show at a sedate village fete to support church funds.

The team were invited to perform at the Royal Norfolk Show and the Town and Country Weekend and all displays were given free with any payment being donated to a charity of the team’s choice.

Norfolk Keep Fit Association Staurday Club reunion at Lingwood Village Hall in 2009. - Credit: James Bass

Norfolk Keep Fit Association work out at the Dussindale Centre in Norwich. - Credit: Adrian Judd

Now the Norfolk Keep Fit Association has arranged a Summer Fun afternoon at Fleggburgh Village Hall on Saturday July 9 at 2pm and all members of the Saturday Club are invited to come along to meet up with fellow team members to remember those special days.

It will be a great opportunity to meet up with fellow members and share memories and photographs.

The Norfolk Keep Fit Association has a training programme in place for teachers and trainers. If you are interested in joining a class or becoming a teacher they would love you to get in touch via www.keepfit.org.uk/contact.

