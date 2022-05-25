From a brewery to a power station: Yarmouth workplaces through the years

Gallery

Employees inside the Great Yarmouth Power Station in 1957, a year before it officially opened. - Credit: Archant Library

As a port town Great Yarmouth has always been filled with bustling factories, from power stations to breweries - but how many of these workplaces do you recognise?

Our gallery has pictures of some classic Yarmouth factories and workplaces including Docwra's Candy House, which saw a 13ft stick of rock made, and Grout's Silk Mill, which fell victim to Nazi bombs in World War Two.

Other workplaces such as the town's power station which opened in 1958, were demolished after serving their purpose, with the station and its large chimney tumbling in front of thousands of spectators in 1997.

On the town's North Quay stood the headquarters of Steward and Patteson brewery with trains steaming past every hour.

