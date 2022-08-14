News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
7 attractions you can no longer enjoy at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:30 AM August 14, 2022
A warm sunny day at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Date: May 1997.

A warm sunny day at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Date: May 1997. - Credit: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach has always been packed with fun rides for all the family - but can you remember some of these elements of the park which are no longer there?

Opening in 1909, the tourist attraction is one of the country's oldest theme parks and even boasts one of only two wooden rollercoasters still operating in the UK.

But unlike the rollercoaster, here are some rides which did not make it to the present day.

1. Mulan

A caterpillar on the Mulan ride which is being removed from Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Picture

The Mulan ride saw visitors finish the ride in the dark. - Credit: Archant

Closing after 20 years in operation in 2020, the Mulan ride thrilled visitors at the park by whizzing them around in a circle, with the speed gradually increasing along the way as a large curtain was thrown over them.

After finishing at the Pleasure Beach, the ride was shipped off to the Italian Riviera where it entertains people once again. 

2. Terrifying giant

Great Yarmouth - Pleasure Beach The Botton Bros Pleasure Beach showing one of the older attraction

The giant in April 1980. - Credit: Archant

This giant has now been replaced with a much more child-friendly relative, but park-goers in the 1970s and 1980s will tremble seeing this image of the original giant.

He would raise and lower his club while shifting his eyes left and right, sending children into tears, and if that was not scary enough, a witch also used to fly around the shoe house behind him.

3. Go-karts

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach Worker Andrew Darnell gets the Go-karts ready during the park's closed

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach Worker Andrew Darnell gets the Go-karts ready during the park's closed season in 2003. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Archant

This ride was replaced by the Air Maxx 360 in 2019 but prior to that it was a park favourite among children and adults.

Riders would jump in a real go-kart and hurtle around the wooden oval track at breakneck speeds, with the winner getting family bragging rights.

4. M1 Motorway 

GREAT YARMOUTHBOTTON BROS PLEASURE BEACH NOVELTY RIDE USING CARS BASED ON MODEL T FORDDATED 19

Cars on the ride were based on the Ford Model-T. - Credit: Archant

This ride, situated in front of the rollercoaster, was particularly popular in the 1960s. 

It saw riders jump in cars shaped like Ford Model-Ts and they were guided by rail along the road which went through tunnels and over bridges.

5. Evolution

Evolution, a fairground ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach broke down and left its passengers tra

The infamous Evolution ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach during the 2000s. - Credit: Archant

Evolution is perhaps best known for leaving thrill-seekers hanging upside down while 15ft in the air for about seven minutes when it broke down in May 2006.

It is believed the ride was exported to a park in Brazil in November 2016.

6. The Terminator

The Terminator ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach in March 1994

The Terminator ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach in March 1994 - Credit: Archant

This ride which spun visitors around while in mid-air ran from 1994 to 2003 at Pleasure Beach.

It is currently still in operation at Jawa Timur Park 1 in Indonesia.

7. Formula One

Pleasure Beach on Great Yarmouth's Golden MilePhoto: Bill DarnellFor: EDP Sunday Days OutDate:

A child enjoys the Formula One ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. - Credit: Archant

The long-standing childrens' favourite ran from 1989 to 2021.

It saw young park-goers taken on a short ride around an oval train track, despite the name Formula One, which took them over a bridge.

