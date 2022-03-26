Do you remember when Great Yarmouth Debenhams was demolished in the 1980s?

It used to be one of the town's most popular shops, with hundreds flocking through its doors daily, but can you remember when Great Yarmouth's branch of Debenhams was destroyed by the demolition teams?

Standing on King Street, the department store used to be home to an array of goods from clothes to furniture, with events such as fashion shoots occurring regularly within its walls.

Model Chrissie Pye even visited once and was wrapped in a quilt and placed in a fridge freezer as part of a marketing stunt.

But in October 1985 the store closed down, holding a massive clear out of its goods and even selling the shop dummies.

Then in January 1986, the wrecking ball struck bringing the building crumbling to the ground, leaving just memories of the store.

