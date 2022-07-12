News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
From Tabu to Tiffanys: A look back at Great Yarmouth nightclubs

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:41 AM July 12, 2022
Last night at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell EDP 29-09-2002. Lowthorpe story.

Clubbers in Tiffanys in the 2000s. - Credit: Archant

From the Golden Mile to Regent Road, Great Yarmouth has always been known for its lively party scene, but can you remember visiting these old nightclubs?

With foam parties at Tabu in the 2000s and dinner dances at Garibaldi in the 1950s, the town has always had something for those looking to let their hair down after a long week.

The clubs, some of which are no more, were always popular with partygoers, so much so that a reunion at Garibaldi two years ago saw 900 people looking to meet up with those they partied with during the club's heyday.

Clubs even attracted famous faces for DJ sets such as Keith Chegwin and Judge Jules at Tabu.

Use the arrows to take a look back at some of Yarmouth's clubs of yesteryear.

