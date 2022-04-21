Do you remember Great Yarmouth's lost Iron Duke pub?

An aerial photograph of the Iron Duke, likely to have been taken when the pub was granted a special licence during World War Two. - Credit: Friends of the Iron Duke

The Iron Duke was one of Great Yarmouth's best loved pubs, so we've taken a look through campaign group Save the Iron Duke's archive along with our own to find the best pictures from its history.

Based on Jellicoe Road, the Grade II-listed pub opened in 1940 and was designed by Arthur W Ecclestone in the 1930s during the Art Deco period.

It was left unfinished due to the outbreak of World War Two, but received a special licence to allow it to serve troops stationed nearby from its lounge bar.

The pub's bars were even made from teak taken from the World War One battleship, HMS Iron Duke, which the pub was named after.

In 1965, the pub underwent refurbishment after it was purchased from owners Lacons by Whitbread.

It is thought the refurbishment work saw built-in seating areas added, however they could have been installed when the pub was completed after the war, which saw the saloon bar added.

It closed in 2007 and is currently boarded up, but now Save the Iron Duke are campaigning to see the pub returned to its former glory, with plans to refurbish it currently afoot, however it is not clear whether it will return as a pub.

