Through the years: Can you spot yourself riding the famous Joyland snails?

The Joyland snails have been providing seafront fun for generations. - Credit: Archant

It is one of Norfolk's best loved tourist attractions but can you spot yourself riding the famous Joyland snails in our old pictures?

The snails have delighted children and adults alike for more than 70 years since Great Yarmouth's Joyland theme park first opened in 1949.

Over the years the rail mounted molluscs have been the location of first dates, engagements and wedding parties, as they trundled past frogs, ponds and gnomes.

The snails were built by engineer Horace Cole, who was the first owner of the park, and made them at the family engineering plant.

Today the snails are still going strong and are operated by Horace's grandson Michael Cole.