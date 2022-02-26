News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
12 sights you will remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1970s

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:45 AM February 26, 2022
Beauty on parade: contestants in the Miss British Isles competition at the open-air Marina postwar.

Contestants in the Miss British Isles competition at the open-air Marina during the 1970s. - Credit: Archant

It was the time when glam rock ruled the airwaves, flares roamed the streets and space hoppers bounced across playgrounds.

Here are 12 sights you will remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1970s.

The nation's biggest stars from TV shows and films, such as On The Buses and Carry On, performed at venues in the town.

Our pictures include things from the decade that have been consigned to history such as holiday camp beauty contests and some things that are still in place today such as the Hippodrome Circus.

What are your favourite memories from the town during the 1970s?

Great Yarmouth pictured in the 1970's.

Great Yarmouth Market Place was a hive of activity during the 1970s. - Credit: Archant Library

Palmers department store in Great Yarmouth Market Place in the 1960s when Row 54 ‚Äì where Malcolm M

Palmers department store was still the jewel of the town centre during the decade. - Credit: Archant

New owner Jack Jay outside Great Yarmouth Hippodrome in the late 1970s.

Jack Jay outside Great Yarmouth Hippodrome in the late 1970s. - Credit: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth - BuildingsHaunted House demolition. CHANGE OF ROLE: the former lifeboat statio

The former lifeboat station on the Golden Mile is converted into the Grotto Castle Aquazoo that later became a spoof haunted house. - Credit: Archant

PLACESGREAT YARMOUTHKERSEY BRIDGETHE MAYORAL CAR DRIVES OVER THE NEW A47 BURE BRIDGEDATED

The mayoral car drives over the A47 Bure Bridge shortly after it opened. - Credit: Archant

Brochure from the early 1970sJames Biss <correct> celebrates forty years in charge of the Vauxha

Holiday parks and camps were the order of the day during the 1970s, including the Vauxhall Holiday Park. - Credit: Archant

Calm waters but snowy land...a picturesque wintry scene , possibly in the 1970s.

A wintry Great Yarmouth harbour during the 1970s. - Credit: Archant

The outdoor roller rink, used in summer, in the Wellington Pier Gardens, possibly in the 1970s.

The outdoor roller rink, used in summer, in the Wellington Pier Gardens. - Credit: Archant

David Bennington served on Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat in the 1970s. Picture: Scott Bennin

David Bennington, who served on Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat in the 1970s. - Credit: Archant

Packed and popular: the South Denes beach-edge caravan and camping site, probably in the 1960s or 19

The South Denes beach-edge caravan and camping site. - Credit: Archant

A barge carrying a large prefabricated structure being towed into Yarmouth harbour in 1977.

A barge carrying a large prefabricated structure being towed into Yarmouth harbour in 1977. - Credit: Archant

Nostalgia
Great Yarmouth News

