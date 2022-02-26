Gallery

Contestants in the Miss British Isles competition at the open-air Marina during the 1970s. - Credit: Archant

It was the time when glam rock ruled the airwaves, flares roamed the streets and space hoppers bounced across playgrounds.

Here are 12 sights you will remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1970s.

The nation's biggest stars from TV shows and films, such as On The Buses and Carry On, performed at venues in the town.

Our pictures include things from the decade that have been consigned to history such as holiday camp beauty contests and some things that are still in place today such as the Hippodrome Circus.

What are your favourite memories from the town during the 1970s?

Great Yarmouth Market Place was a hive of activity during the 1970s. - Credit: Archant Library

Palmers department store was still the jewel of the town centre during the decade. - Credit: Archant

Jack Jay outside Great Yarmouth Hippodrome in the late 1970s. - Credit: Archant Library

The former lifeboat station on the Golden Mile is converted into the Grotto Castle Aquazoo that later became a spoof haunted house. - Credit: Archant

The mayoral car drives over the A47 Bure Bridge shortly after it opened. - Credit: Archant

Holiday parks and camps were the order of the day during the 1970s, including the Vauxhall Holiday Park. - Credit: Archant

A wintry Great Yarmouth harbour during the 1970s. - Credit: Archant

The outdoor roller rink, used in summer, in the Wellington Pier Gardens. - Credit: Archant

David Bennington, who served on Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat in the 1970s. - Credit: Archant

The South Denes beach-edge caravan and camping site. - Credit: Archant

A barge carrying a large prefabricated structure being towed into Yarmouth harbour in 1977. - Credit: Archant

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.