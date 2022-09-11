The times when new king was proclaimed in Great Yarmouth

The proclamation of accession for Edward VII in 1901 in Great Yarmouth - Credit: The Colin Tooke Collection

Today the proclamation of accession will be read out at Great Yarmouth Town Hall at 1.30pm to proclaim King Charles III as the new sovereign.

Ahead of the momentous event local historian Colin Tooke has provided photographs and details on three previous proclamations of accession held in the town: for Edward VII, George V and George VI.

The first picture with the Bull Hotel in the background is the proclamation of accession of Edward VII on January 23, 1901, in the Market Place.

Mr Tooke's second picture shows the proclamation of accession for George V on May 9, 1910, in the same spot.

The proclamation of accession for George V in 1910 in Great Yarmouth - Credit: The Colin Tooke Collection

Both those momentous events took place on the site of the old market cross.

The last picture provided by Mr Tooke is the proclamation of accession for George VI on December 14, 1936, at the church gates.

The proclamation is read out for George VI in 1936 - Credit: The Colin Tooke Collection

Pictured in that one is mayor Harry Greenacre, town clerk W Stephens and Vicar Rev Aubrey Aitken.