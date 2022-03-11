15 sights you will remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1990s

Published:
3:59 PM March 11, 2022
It was the decade of Britpop, Tamagotchis and the rollerblade - but what can you remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1990s?
During the decade the town received a visit from the Radio 1 Roadshow, the Sealife Centre was opened and the Marina Centre was built.
It was a hotspot for celebrities with the likes of Dannii Minogue and Bradley Walsh among those who performed in the town.
But it wasn't all fun as a fire in Market Row destroyed many buildings in the area.
Here are 15 sights you will remember from the town during the 1990s.
The exterior of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth, dated September 5, 1994.
The first horse race of the year at Great Yarmouth, June 1, 1994.
Rumbelows in Market Gates shopping centre, Great Yarmouth, February 7, 1995.
Market Row fire, Great Yarmouth on September 13, 1995.
Dannii Minogue at the Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995. Picture: Archant Library
Bradley Walsh at the Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth. Date: July 1995
Beach patrol police at Great Yarmouth, on July 8, 1993.
The rollercoaster at the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth in the 1990s.
Wroughton School choir sings sea shanties under the direction of Elizabeth Myhill on July 3, 1990 as the Sealife Centre opens.
A warm sunny day at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Date: May 1997.
The circus at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome, August 14, 1998.
The Shake-It ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach in 1996
Radio 1 Roadshow in Great Yarmouth, on August 2, 1995.
The millennium beacon in Great Yarmouth harbour during 1999.
