News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Lifestyle >

Gallery

15 sights you will remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1990s

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:59 PM March 11, 2022
The Terminator ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach in March 1994

The Terminator ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach in March 1994 - Credit: Archant

It was the decade of Britpop, Tamagotchis and the rollerblade - but what can you remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1990s?

During the decade the town received a visit from the Radio 1 Roadshow, the Sealife Centre was opened and the Marina Centre was built. 

It was a hotspot for celebrities with the likes of Dannii Minogue and Bradley Walsh among those who performed in the town. 

But it wasn't all fun as a fire in Market Row destroyed many buildings in the area. 

Here are 15 sights you will remember from the town during the 1990s.

The exterior of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth, dated 5th September 1994. Photo: Archant Librar

The exterior of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth, dated September 5, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

The first horse race of the year at Great Yarmouth, 1 June 1994. Picture: Archant Library

The first horse race of the year at Great Yarmouth, June 1, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Rumbelows in Market Gates shopping centre, Great Yarmouth, 7th February 1995. Picture: Archant Libra

Rumbelows in Market Gates shopping centre, Great Yarmouth, February 7, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Market Row fire, Great Yarmouth. Date: 13 Sept 1995.

Market Row fire, Great Yarmouth on September 13, 1995. - Credit: Archant

Dannii Minogue at the Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995. Picture: Archant Library

Dannii Minogue at the Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Bradley Walsh at the Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth. Date: July 1995

Bradley Walsh at the Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth. Date: July 1995 - Credit: Archant

Beach patrol police at Great Yarmouth, 8th July 1993. Photo: Archant Library

Beach patrol police at Great Yarmouth, on July 8, 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

The roller coaster at the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth

The rollercoaster at the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth in the 1990s. - Credit: Archant Library

Sea Life Centre opening at Great Yarmouth. Wroughton School choir sings sea shanties under the direc

Wroughton School choir sings sea shanties under the direction of Elizabeth Myhill on July 3, 1990 as the Sealife Centre opens. - Credit: Archant

A warm sunny day at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Date: May 1997.

A warm sunny day at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Date: May 1997. - Credit: Archant Library

The circus at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome, 14th August 1998. Photo: Archant Library

The circus at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome, August 14, 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

The Shake-It ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach in 1996

The Shake-It ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach in 1996 - Credit: Archant

Radio 1 Roadshow in Great Yarmouth, dated 2nd August 1995. Photo: Archant Library

Radio 1 Roadshow in Great Yarmouth, on August 2, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

the millennium beacon leaves yarmouth today

The millennium beacon in Great Yarmouth harbour during 1999. - Credit: Archant Library


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

An elderly woman was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries following the crash.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Man arrested after crash in Great Yarmouth as woman seriously injured

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
145 King Street with scaffolding and fences surrounding it.

Work under way on old Great Yarmouth abandoned shop

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A ship in Yarmouth harbour and the Ask The Mercury logo.

Ask The Mercury: Will Russian ships still be in Yarmouth port?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
An inshore lifeboat assisted in a multi-agency response near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth.

Lifeboat and ambulance called to casualty in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon