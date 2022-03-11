15 sights you will remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1990s

Gallery

The Terminator ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach in March 1994 - Credit: Archant

It was the decade of Britpop, Tamagotchis and the rollerblade - but what can you remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1990s?

During the decade the town received a visit from the Radio 1 Roadshow, the Sealife Centre was opened and the Marina Centre was built.

It was a hotspot for celebrities with the likes of Dannii Minogue and Bradley Walsh among those who performed in the town.

But it wasn't all fun as a fire in Market Row destroyed many buildings in the area.

Here are 15 sights you will remember from the town during the 1990s.

The exterior of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth, dated September 5, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

The first horse race of the year at Great Yarmouth, June 1, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Rumbelows in Market Gates shopping centre, Great Yarmouth, February 7, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Market Row fire, Great Yarmouth on September 13, 1995. - Credit: Archant

Dannii Minogue at the Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Bradley Walsh at the Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth. Date: July 1995 - Credit: Archant

Beach patrol police at Great Yarmouth, on July 8, 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

The rollercoaster at the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth in the 1990s. - Credit: Archant Library

Wroughton School choir sings sea shanties under the direction of Elizabeth Myhill on July 3, 1990 as the Sealife Centre opens. - Credit: Archant

A warm sunny day at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Date: May 1997. - Credit: Archant Library

The circus at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome, August 14, 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

The Shake-It ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach in 1996 - Credit: Archant

Radio 1 Roadshow in Great Yarmouth, on August 2, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

The millennium beacon in Great Yarmouth harbour during 1999. - Credit: Archant Library



