Six things you can't do in Great Yarmouth anymore
From its 1970s heyday to the present day, Great Yarmouth has seen a lot of change over the years.
But can you remember doing these things back in the day?
Visit Louis Tussauds
Perhaps Yarmouth's most well-known attraction, Louis Tussauds House of Wax closed in 2012.
The wax museum became known across the country for its slightly alternative take on famous and historical figures from a gormless looking Michael Owen to a questionable Jason Donovan.
Going for a swim or a skate at the Marina
Before it was knocked down in order to build the new £26m centre which is set to open in July 2022, Great Yarmouth Marina was the perfect place for a skate or swim until it closed in 2019.
The building even used to hold flea markets and antiques fairs among other events.
Running from the terrifying giant at Pleasure Beach
Many rides have come and gone during the Pleasure Beach's over 100 year lifespan, however one feature which will remain in many visitor's nightmares even after its departure, is its imposing giant.
With its cowboy hat and menacing club, the statue terrified visitors to the park, so much so that it was changed to a much friendlier version during the 2000s.
Watching some of the country's best known performers
During the 1960s and 1970s, Great Yarmouth truly was great, with holidaymakers and the country's biggest stars flocking from across the land to visit the seaside resort.
The Beatles, The Who and the cast of the Carry On films all taking to the town's venues.
Dancing the night away at Zen
Formerly the Empire cinema, this grandiose Yarmouth club had a beautiful Edwardian ceiling complete with an intricate baroque decoration.
During it's prime, the club could accommodate 1,000 revellers, with five bars and an elevated VIP area, with waiter service.
Shopping at Palmers
The landmark site had stood proudly overlooking the town's market place since 1837, growing from a small draper's shop to a chain employing 400 staff with a turnover of £40m at its height.
But in January 2020, the retailer slid into administration before announcing plans to shut 12 of its 23 outlets.
Palmers in Great Yarmouth official closed in March 2020.