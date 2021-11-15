Memories of Palmers Department Store in Great Yarmouth
- Credit: Archant
Lunch at the café with your nan, the “friendly” elevator operator and booking summer holidays - some of the fondest memories recalled at Yarmouth’s former department store.
A trip to Great Yarmouth was never complete without a walk around Palmers.
When its official closure was announced last year, it came as sad news to those who had grown up with the department store.
The landmark site had stood proudly overlooking the town's market place since 1837, growing from a small draper's shop to a chain employing 400 staff with a turnover of £40m at its height.
In 2018, Palmers in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft were taken over by department store chain Beales.
But in January 2020, the retailer slid into administration before announcing plans to shut 12 of its 23 outlets.
Palmers in Great Yarmouth official closed in March 2020.
We asked readers to recall their favourite memories.
Honey Harrison said: “Loved Palmers. Fond memories of when the lift was manually operated and the gates would be pulled across and the lovely gentleman would take you to your floor.”
“Loved the cafe and going in to book a holiday with Thomas cook,” said Lisa Taylor. “Such a shame the shop has closed.”
Samantha Bass added: “I used to work in Thomas Cook. I loved Paul the lift man, he was genuinely that lovely to everyone.”
“Seeing my kids' faces going up and down the lift,” said Sue Harvey “Then cutting through to get our market chips.”
Sheila Sutton commented: “Loved going to the café. The staff were so friendly and the atmosphere was lovely. I've been going to Great Yarmouth from 1955 to 2021. My favourite place for a lovely holiday.”
Brenda Attridge said: “Meeting my nanny in the cafe once a week.”
Vivienne Tincombe said: “My mum and I often went to Palmers and she and my nan often used to buy from there, and also we used to have lunch in the cafe.”
Tracy Mannall also remembered happy memories with her nan: “When I was small and my nan came from London for a visit it always included a trip to Palmers and lunch in the cafe.”
“My great aunt worked in the lingerie department and was so smartly dressed,” said Lyndsey James. “Also, as a child I loved the brass caged lift.”
“Visiting my Nanny working on the Clinique counter,” added Kayleigh Griffin.
Tina Woodrow said: "Saturday morning in the cafe then browsing the clothes and bags. Palmers was a lovely store."