Published: 5:25 PM August 11, 2021

The Clearing is welcoming holiday guests and local people to come and find the space between their thoughts.

“If I can make people feel the way it makes me feel, that’s a very good thing.”

Calm, relaxed, free, comfortable, energised, uplifted, treasured and focused... just some of the feelings holistic therapist Laura Richardson is talking about.

She’s delighted to be welcoming people into The Clearing – a new, safe and soothing space for wellbeing which has just opened in the heart of Hemsby.

Set in a clearing under mature trees, it’s a light-filled former family home with huge curved windows that has been transformed into several spacious treatment rooms with large seating areas ideal for enjoying coffee and a chat or just sitting.

With a large yurt in its grounds for classes, workshops and special events, Laura’s handpicked team offers everything from yoga and qigong to day retreats, massages, gel nails, manicures, pedicures and skin treatments. The aim is to be as inclusive and accessible as possible.

That means easy wheelchair access to the centre and yurt, toilets, treatment rooms and couches with space for people to bring carers with them too, and a pricing plan aimed at everyone.

Laura’s goal is to raise the profile of touch therapies, such as massage, so more people can enjoy their benefits.

“I wanted to provide a lovely space for therapists to work and for people to come,” she says. Laura is the effervescent daughter of Robert Richardson, whose vision saw the Richardson’s group expand from hiring out a few boats on the Broads to the holiday and Leisure group it is today. The venue is the former family home of the original owners of the park, tucked away in the trees – on the Richardson’s Hemsby Beach Holiday Park.

As soon as Laura saw the 1930’s art deco building she knew it was perfect for a holistic centre where everyone was welcome.

“It has this wonderful feel,” she says.

“People come in and just sigh. I wanted the feeling of being on the beach and looking at the sky, that floaty dreamy place that we go to.”

A professional qualified MTI massage therapist, who specialises in holistic therapies, Laura has also been inspired by retreats and training courses in India, bringing furniture and various Indian elements to add to The Clearing’s sense of serenity.

This includes a beautiful wooden shirodhara (head flow) table for a treatment involving oil trickling gently over the forehead, washing away unwanted thoughts and feelings.

A treatment involving gently pouring oil over a client's forehead at The Clearing Wellbeing Space - Credit: Steve Adams

“Holistic treatments look at your whole system: your thoughts, how you move, what you eat, how you connect, how you balance everything.

“They are for everyone,” Laura says, keen to encourage people who may have never had a treatment before, as well as those more familiar with beauty and holistic therapies, to try something new.

“I want everybody to step in and feel this place is for them,” she says.

“It is an honour to give people the space to give back to themselves.”

With several treatment rooms and areas, Laura is inviting other therapists and workshop leaders to conduct treatments and classes with an affordable rent-a-room scheme.

“It’s a beautiful space to share,” she says. “I’d love others to use it.”

Manicures, nail polish and gel nails are among the beauty treatments at The Clearing Wellbeing Space - Credit: Steve Adams

Currently, her team includes beauticians Karen Fish and Katie Howard, using vegan and cruelty-free Beauty Lab products, plus Mii Cosmetics and nail products, Spongellé spa products and Zephorium natural crystals.

Laura Richardson, centre, pictured with beauticians Katie Howard and Karen Fish at The Clearing Wellbeing Space - Credit: Steve Adams

Treatments include makeup, body wraps, specialised back treatments, waxing, tinting, facials and gel and nail polish.

Yoga instructor Jessie Hall leading a class in the Yurt at the Clearing Wellbeing Spa, in Hemsby - Credit: Steve Adams

Qigong classes are led by Kerry Brind of Happy Healthy Healed, and Jessie Hall leads the yoga with classes, one-to-one and private sessions for all levels and capabilities.

“I love teaching. I like helping people to be ‘in the moment’ and feel the stillness, to slow down and enjoy that nice feeling,” Jessie says.

That’s the aim throughout the entire wellbeing space.

Now open to everyone for appointments and visitors, find The Clearing at Richardson’s Hemsby Beach Holiday Park, and at The Clearing Wellbeing Space Hemsby on Facebook and Instagram.

Justin Ettridge, park manager, said: “This is a great addition as we look to expand the range of wellbeing activities on our Park.”

For more information, please email theclearing222@richardsonsgroup.net

You can find us on Facebook and Instagram - just search for The Clearing Wellbeing Space Hemsby