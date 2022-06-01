5 affordable homes for first-time buyers currently for sale in Yarmouth
- Credit: William H Brown
It might feel impossible to get on the property ladder at the moment, but for those with a smaller budget there are still some options available.
The average price of first homes in Great Yarmouth is £185,221 according to research by Resolution Foundation.
Here are five properties currently for sale in and around the town that could be ideal for first-time buyers.
1. Wolseley Road
Asking price: £180,000
On the market with Minors & Brady, this mid-terrace has a traditional terrace set up with a bright lounge, a large dining room, and a kitchen to the back.
The three-bed in Yarmouth has a modern interior with wooden floors throughout and a family bathroom.
2. Beccles Road
Asking price: £140,000
In Gorleston, this mid-terrace has three bedrooms and one bathroom and is on the market with Purple Bricks.
There is a lounge, dining room, kitchen, and bathroom with a courtyard garden to the rear.
3. Anson Road
Asking price: £150,000
This mid-terrace in Yarmouth on the market with William H Brown is a three-bed with a lounge and kitchen on the bottom floor.
The garden to the back is small with a patio and decking for outdoor furniture.
4. Boundary Road
Asking price: £165,000
With three bedrooms, this mid-terrace was described by agent Your Move Oliver James as "deceptively spacious and well presented".
Upstairs, one of the bedrooms is accessed through another.
The garden is mostly lawn and there is off-road parking.
5. Elm Road
Asking price: £170,000
On the market with Minors & Brady, this mid-terrace in Caister has two bedrooms and one bathroom.
The ground floor has a living room, with a feature brick fireplace, a dining room, and a kitchen.
The rear garden is enclosed and the property has room for parking for two vehicles.