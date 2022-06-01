News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
5 affordable homes for first-time buyers currently for sale in Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:44 PM June 1, 2022
The property on Anson Road is on the market for £150,000 - Credit: William H Brown

It might feel impossible to get on the property ladder at the moment, but for those with a smaller budget there are still some options available.

The average price of first homes in Great Yarmouth is £185,221 according to research by Resolution Foundation.

Here are five properties currently for sale in and around the town that could be ideal for first-time buyers.

1. Wolseley Road

xxx_02_wolselyroad_yarmouth

The property on Wolseley Road is on the market for £180,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

Asking price: £180,000

On the market with Minors & Brady, this mid-terrace has a traditional terrace set up with a bright lounge, a large dining room, and a kitchen to the back. 

xxx_03_wolselyroad_yarmouth

Wolseley Road is a three-bed with a modern interior - Credit: Minors & Brady

The three-bed in Yarmouth has a modern interior with wooden floors throughout and a family bathroom.

2. Beccles Road

Asking price: £140,000

In Gorleston, this mid-terrace has three bedrooms and one bathroom and is on the market with Purple Bricks. 

There is a lounge, dining room, kitchen, and bathroom with a courtyard garden to the rear.

3. Anson Road

xxx_01_ansonroad_yarmouth

The property on Anson Road is on the market for £150,000 - Credit: William H Brown

Asking price: £150,000

This mid-terrace in Yarmouth on the market with William H Brown is a three-bed with a lounge and kitchen on the bottom floor.

xxx_02_ansonroad_yarmouth

Anson Road is a three-bed with a ground-floor bathroom - Credit: William H Brown

The garden to the back is small with a patio and decking for outdoor furniture.

4. Boundary Road

Asking price: £165,000

With three bedrooms, this mid-terrace was described by agent Your Move Oliver James as "deceptively spacious and well presented".

Upstairs, one of the bedrooms is accessed through another.

The garden is mostly lawn and there is off-road parking.

5. Elm Road

xxx_02_elmroad_caister

The property on Elm Road is on the market for £170,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

Asking price: £170,000

On the market with Minors & Brady, this mid-terrace in Caister has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

xxx_01_elmroad_caister

Elm Road has two bedrooms and an enclosed rear garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

The ground floor has a living room, with a feature brick fireplace, a dining room, and a kitchen.

The rear garden is enclosed and the property has room for parking for two vehicles.

