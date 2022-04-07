News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Lifestyle >

Apartment block and shop space up for auction near Yarmouth seafront

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:26 PM April 7, 2022
An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction.

An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An opportunity to buy an apartment block and adjoining commercial unit close to Great Yarmouth seafront has become available.  

The building is located in Regent Road and is to go up for sale with Auction House East Anglia - with a guide price of £600,000. 

An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction.

An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The four-storey property comprises of 10 self-contained flats, six of which are one-bedroom flats and four are two-bedroom. 

The building currently has a 100pc occupancy, including a tenant within the commercial unit which trades as Vintage Flavour.

An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction.

An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The building is owned by Sharon Mavroudis, from Bradwell, who says it is ideal opportunity for someone looking for a “high yielding investment”, which would see its next owner take home around £62,000 a year. 

The 44-year-old said: “It has a great yield and is currently fully let. 

An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction.

An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

“Any landlord or investor will be able to take it over with no stress and they will be earning money immediately."

Most Read

  1. 1 Store wars as Tesco and Morrisons line up to fight off new Lidl
  2. 2 Man who left blood, vomit and urine in communal areas of flats jailed
  3. 3 Investigations ongoing at devastated Great Yarmouth pub
  1. 4 Warning to dog owners after pet bitten by snake in dunes
  2. 5 Great Yarmouth new home decisions on hold amid pollution fears
  3. 6 When will bins be collected over Easter?
  4. 7 Graffiti, fires and squatters: Who will help Great Yarmouth's Star Hotel?
  5. 8 Yarmouth pub reopens with the community as 'be-all and end-all'
  6. 9 Model village reduces prices due to cost of living crisis
  7. 10 Victim slashed from mouth to ear in blade attack

The property will go up for auction on Wednesday, May 5. 


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Efforts to save stranded Minke whale calf Gorleston

Bid to save stranded Minke whale calf at Gorleston

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at the Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News

Blaze at boarded-up hotel in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth in the middle of the summer holidays.Pleasure Beach roller coaster.August 2015.

Norfolk Live News

Pleasure Beach reveals why it is charging for park entry

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Four fire crews tackle overnight blaze at holiday park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon