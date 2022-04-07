Apartment block and shop space up for auction near Yarmouth seafront
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
An opportunity to buy an apartment block and adjoining commercial unit close to Great Yarmouth seafront has become available.
The building is located in Regent Road and is to go up for sale with Auction House East Anglia - with a guide price of £600,000.
The four-storey property comprises of 10 self-contained flats, six of which are one-bedroom flats and four are two-bedroom.
The building currently has a 100pc occupancy, including a tenant within the commercial unit which trades as Vintage Flavour.
The building is owned by Sharon Mavroudis, from Bradwell, who says it is ideal opportunity for someone looking for a “high yielding investment”, which would see its next owner take home around £62,000 a year.
The 44-year-old said: “It has a great yield and is currently fully let.
“Any landlord or investor will be able to take it over with no stress and they will be earning money immediately."
The property will go up for auction on Wednesday, May 5.