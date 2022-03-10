Chance to enjoy slice of stately-home living for £485,000
- Credit: Gilson Bailey
Living like a lord or lady in a Victorian mansion can be yours for £485,000 after a "charming" corner apartment came up for sale in the main house.
Possessing all the grandeur of the original residence the three-bedroom property forming part of the exclusive Blofield Hall, near Norwich, is approached by an impressive driveway befitting its scale.
With huge windows flooding the rooms with light and offering views of the extensive gardens it is billed by Brundall-based agents Gilson Bailey as a stunning property set in beautiful grounds.
Set over two floors it features three bedrooms, one en-suite, and "boasts character and charm throughout".
The hall, built in 1890, was owned at the turn of the century by a Major William Harker and his wife, Margaret.
Major Harker hailed from Yorkshire and had served in South Africa. He went on to learn farm management and the couple moved to the hall in 1903.
The Harkers did much for the village, funding the parish hall, named after Mrs Harker, as well as donating recreational land for use in 1922.
Most Read
- 1 Petrol prices across Great Yarmouth - which is the cheapest?
- 2 Jail for man who admitted he had sex with teen girl
- 3 Man arrested after crash in Great Yarmouth as woman seriously injured
- 4 The Empire set to reopen after two month closure
- 5 'I was in the wrong' - man admits drunkenly throwing punches at pub
- 6 Thief snared after DNA found on rock put through car window
- 7 Plumber raising money for Ukraine through sunflower seed kits
- 8 'What is going to happen to people? - Fears over heating oil hikes
- 9 Appeal for man with Down's syndrome who faces over a year in hospital
- 10 Broads' study centre 'fully booked' under modern makeover
Mrs Harker became involved in many village activities as well as setting up Red Cross detachments at the hall.
After the Harkers, who had two daughters, died the house fell out of private ownership and later became a convalescent home for returning soldiers after the Second World War.
Later it became a private boarding school before being converted into nine separate homes in the original old wing and seven in a new one.
The corner apartment is said to offer lovely views over the communal gardens and surrounding countryside.
It is also said to be one of the larger and more important apartments and benefits from "attention to detail and quality with elegant proportions and architectural details".
There is also a hallway, cloakroom and large landing.
Blofield Hall is approached via a long private drive with parking for residents and visitors.
The property has one designated residents parking space, a single bay car port, and a separate storage room to the rear.
It also has use of the communal gardens and grounds.
In 2019 a two bedroom town house within the mansion came up for sale for £300,000.