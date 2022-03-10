News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Chance to enjoy slice of stately-home living for £485,000

Liz Coates

Published: 10:50 AM March 10, 2022
Apartment for sale within Blofield Hall Norfolk

A drone image of Blofield Hall, near Norwich, where one of the larger apartments has come on the market. - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Living like a lord or lady in a Victorian mansion can be yours for £485,000 after a "charming" corner apartment came up for sale in the main house.

Possessing all the grandeur of the original residence the three-bedroom property forming part of the exclusive Blofield Hall, near Norwich, is approached by an impressive driveway befitting its scale.

Home in Blofield Hall Norfolk up for sale

A two-storey home within exclusive Blofield Hall is up for sale. - Credit: Gilson Bailey

With huge windows flooding the rooms with light and offering views of the extensive gardens it is billed by Brundall-based agents Gilson Bailey as a stunning property set in beautiful grounds.

Set over two floors it features three bedrooms, one en-suite,  and "boasts character and charm throughout".

Home within Blofield Hall Norfolk for sale

The two-story home within Blofield Hall has spacious open plan living. - Credit: Gilson Bailey

The hall, built in 1890, was owned at the turn of the century by a Major William Harker and his wife, Margaret.

Major Harker hailed from Yorkshire and had served in South Africa. He went on to learn farm management and the couple moved to the hall in 1903.

The Harkers did much for the village, funding the parish hall, named after Mrs Harker, as well as donating recreational land for use in 1922.

Home within Blofield Hall Norfolk for sale

Blofield Hall looks out onto communal gardens. - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Mrs Harker became involved in many village activities as well as setting up Red Cross detachments at the hall.

After the Harkers, who had two daughters, died the house fell out of private ownership and later became a convalescent home for returning soldiers after the Second World War.

Home within Blofield Hall Norfolk for sale

One of the bedrooms in the exclusive Blofield Hall residence, once a single private house. - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Later it became a private boarding school before being converted into nine separate homes in the original old wing and seven in a new one.

The corner apartment is said to offer lovely views over the communal gardens and surrounding countryside.

It is also said to be one of the larger and more important apartments and benefits from "attention to detail and quality with elegant proportions and architectural details".

There is also a hallway, cloakroom and large landing.

Apartment within exclusive Blofield Hall for sale

The apartment for sale is said to be one of the larger, more important ones in the Victorian mansion. - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Blofield Hall is approached via a long private drive with parking for residents and visitors.

The property has one designated residents parking space, a single bay car port, and a separate storage room to the rear.

Apartment within Blofield Hall Norfolk for sale

One of the bedrooms within the exclusive Blofield Hall apartment which is for sale. - Credit: Gilson Bailey

It also has use of the communal gardens and grounds.

In 2019 a two bedroom town house within the mansion  came up for sale for £300,000.

Home within Blofield Hall for sale

The apartment is said to boast character and charm throughout. - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Apartment within Blofield Hall for sale

A drone image showing the countryside setting of Blofield Hall which dates from the end of the 19th century. - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Apartment within Blofield Hall for sale

Blofield Hall near Norwich is set in large gardens in the heart of the Norfolk countryside. - Credit: Gilson Bailey


