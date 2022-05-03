Bid for 'landmark' new home in tight urban spot off high street

A patch of land off Priory Street in Gorleston is being tipped as ripe for a landmark new house, with a yard garden and parking for two cars. - Credit: Google Maps

A plan for a 'striking and eye-catching' new home on a brownfield site used for parking is back in the hands of planners.

The proposal for a three-storey house will rejuvenate the site and bring a "new vibrancy" to the compact community behind Gorleston's High Street, according to the applicant.

A previous bid for a home on the vacant plot off Priory Street was refused in April last year.

New designs have done away with a roof terrace and claim to address issues around massing, and scale, and overlooking. Artists impressions show a single-pitched, block-shaped building, the two upper storeys overhanging the smaller ground floor and a garden the size of parked car.

Documents note the housing hot-potch in the area with four-storey flats and small terraces nearby, the "truly bespoke" new home adding to the mix with its "elegant proportions".

Objectors note the "miniscule" room sizes and loss of parking, as well as tagging it "unnecessarily tall".

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0077/F.







