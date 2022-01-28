Yarmouth building in family for more than 80 years up for auction

The former Energy Chinese restaurant in Trafalgar Square along Great Yarmouth's seafront is up for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A Great Yarmouth building which has been in the same family for more than 80 years is up for auction.

It has been known as The Trafalgar, the Cosmopolitan and most recently Energy Chinese restaurant, but now the property in Trafalgar Square is looking for an investor to bring it back to life.

Christine Smith, from Gorleston, is co-owner along with her four sisters - Marilyn Ribbands, Rebecca Thorpe and Lisa Gillings - who all have fond memories of the restaurant when it was run by their father, as The Trafalgar, from the 1950s until 1981.

The former Energy Chinese restaurant in Trafalgar Square along Great Yarmouth's seafront is up for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Mrs Smith, who is now in her 70s, said the business was purchased by her grandparents before the Second World War.

But when their father retired in the 80s, the sisters leased out the building to various tenants.

Since then, Mrs Smith said the most recent occupant who ran the Chinese restaurant, which stopped trading around 2018, was evicted.

And following this, they were faced with a legal battle to remove squatters - which saw them get the building back in November last year.

Although the building is in need of major works and repairs, she believes it can be restored to its former glory - with the right owner.

The former Energy Chinese restaurant in Trafalgar Square along Great Yarmouth's seafront is up for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The building - believed to have been built before the 1900s - is set to go under the hammer with the Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, February 9.

On its website it states: "This prominent three storey building now requires a program of refurbishment and modernisation but offers a sizable restaurant on the ground floor and two floors of living accommodation on the upper floors.

The former Energy Chinese restaurant in Trafalgar Square along Great Yarmouth's seafront is up for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

"The building is excellently situated at the heart of the main sea front entertainment and restaurant area and would be a valuable opportunity for investor or owner occupier wanting to trade from a high profile building.

"There are currently seven bedrooms but further subdivision of the upper floors may provide additional letting rooms or owner living accommodation."

The former Energy Chinese restaurant in Trafalgar Square along Great Yarmouth's seafront is up for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia