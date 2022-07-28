News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Burnt out house with no front door sold after bidding battle

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 6:00 AM July 28, 2022
Blackened debris inside a fire-hit home which has sold for £50,000. - Credit: Liz Coates

A house that was gutted by fire and put up for sale full of charred debris and blacked belongings has been sold.

The blaze took hold at 137a Southtown Road, in Great Yarmouth,  on Sunday May 8 leaving the tenant with only the clothes he stood up in.

An 'uninhabitable' house destroyed by fire has sold at auction.  - Credit: Liz Coates

The two-bedroom home which is attached to the back of another house fronting Southtown Road was among lots put up for sale with Auction House East Anglia at its auction on Wednesday, July 27.

Bidding kicked off at £35,000 and climbed in increments of £1,000 to reach £42,000 with two bidders battling to buy it.

A cabinet melted by flames still hangs in the blackened bathroom of a fire-hit home in Southtown Road which has been sold. - Credit: Liz Coates

When one dropped out the gavel almost came down at £43,000 - then a new bidder stepped in. 

The limit was finally reached at £50,000 - midway between the guide price of £40,000 to £60,000.

The entrance to the home in Southtown Road which is accessed via Waveney Road. - Credit: Liz Coates

The property was advertised as "sold as seen" and suitable for a builder or investor. Its proximity to the new third river crossing was noted by the auctioneer who also said it was "certainly uninhabitable" and needed a lot of work including, crucially, a front door.

The house in Southtown Road which has been gutted by fire but has now found a buyer willing to restore it. - Credit: Liz Coates

Five people had registered to bid on the house.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
