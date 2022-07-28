Burnt out house with no front door sold after bidding battle
- Credit: Liz Coates
A house that was gutted by fire and put up for sale full of charred debris and blacked belongings has been sold.
The blaze took hold at 137a Southtown Road, in Great Yarmouth, on Sunday May 8 leaving the tenant with only the clothes he stood up in.
The two-bedroom home which is attached to the back of another house fronting Southtown Road was among lots put up for sale with Auction House East Anglia at its auction on Wednesday, July 27.
Bidding kicked off at £35,000 and climbed in increments of £1,000 to reach £42,000 with two bidders battling to buy it.
When one dropped out the gavel almost came down at £43,000 - then a new bidder stepped in.
The limit was finally reached at £50,000 - midway between the guide price of £40,000 to £60,000.
The property was advertised as "sold as seen" and suitable for a builder or investor. Its proximity to the new third river crossing was noted by the auctioneer who also said it was "certainly uninhabitable" and needed a lot of work including, crucially, a front door.
Five people had registered to bid on the house.