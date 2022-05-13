News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
The seven cheapest streets in Great Yarmouth

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:41 PM May 13, 2022
Britannia Road is the cheapest street in Great Yarmouth house price wise

Britannia Road is the cheapest street in Great Yarmouth house price wise - Credit: Anthony Carroll

New figures showing the seven streets with the cheapest housing prices in Great Yarmouth have been revealed.

The data from H M Land Registry is based on all property sales between 2017 and 2021 where there have been five sales or more in the street. 

Date shows Britannia Road by the seafront has the cheapest average price of £61,800.

Wellington Road is second on the cheapest house price list

Wellington Road is second on the cheapest house price list - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The second cheapest was Wellington Road, with an average figure of £65,800 and Napoleon Place was third with an average sale price of £75,056.

Howard Street South was fourth on the list with a figure of £75,111 and in fifth position on the property price league was St George's Court with an average price of £75,192.

In sixth place was Camden Road with £73,500 and in seventh position was St Peter's Plain with £75,478.

Ian Harris, senior manager at estate agent Watsons, said: "There are two main factors that affect property prices which are location and size.

Ian Harris, senior manager at Watsons

Ian Harris, senior manager at Watsons - Credit: Watsons

"It is not surprising that somewhere like Great Yarmouth has some of the cheapest streets in the county as the town has lots of small Victorian terraced housing with little gardens which are in general not in the best condition which keeps prices low.

"However, Yarmouth is seeing an upward trend post-pandemic as people want to live close to the beach, so these streets offer good value for money in what is an up-and-coming area."

The data from H M Land Registry shows areas in Great Yarmouth and Norwich had the cheapest streets in the county. 

Norris Court in Norwich has the lowest house price, followed by Britannia Road and Wellington Road, in Yarmouth.

Norris Court came in at £61,714.

