50-bed hotel near Yarmouth seafront on the market for £1.6m

The Comfort Hotel in Great Yarmouth is on the market for £1.6m.

A 50-bed hotel located a stone's throw away from the shores of Great Yarmouth beach is on the market for £1.6m.

The Comfort Hotel, in Albert Square, is currently being listed with Colliers estate agents.

The property offers a 70-cover restaurant, a 25-cover bar, and an air-conditioned function suite with a capacity for 100 people.

The hotel is also licensed to hold civil ceremonies and can accommodate 250 guests in a marquee in the landscaped gardens at the rear of the building.

It has been managed by the current owners since 1997, who are now looking to focus on new business ventures.

Paul Barrasford, director of Colliers’ hotel agency team, said: “The Comfort Hotel is ideally located in the heart of one of England’s favourite seaside towns.

"Guests can step outside and be on the Pleasure Beach in moments to enjoy the sea or one of the many attractions just a few minutes walk away."