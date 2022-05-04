See inside this 15th-century thatched cottage on sale for £550k
- Credit: William H Brown
With views of the countryside and a thatched roof, this three-bedroom cottage is on the market for £550,000.
Church Farm Cottage in Wickhampton, which was built in the 1500s, is Grade II listed and has period features including a stable-style front door and exposed wooden beams.
The ground floor opens from the stable-style front door into the kitchen, with a range cooker and tiled flooring.
There is also a utility room and the lounge, with a log burner and wooden flooring.
To the left of the kitchen are the garden room and conservatory, leading into the garden.
There is also a bedroom on the ground floor with an en suite.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one with a free-standing bath, and the family bathroom.
There is a self-contained annex with a lounge, a kitchen, a bathroom, and two bedrooms.
The cottage sits on a third of an acre of land, with views of the local church and surrounding fields.
The garden is fully enclosed and mainly lawn with shrubs, brick paths, a shed, and some decking with a hot tub.
Church Farm Cottage is in the village of Wickhampton next to the River Yare, about eight miles from Great Yarmouth.
PROPERTY FACTS
Wickhampton, Norfolk
Guide price: £550,000
William H Brown, 01603 760044, www.williamhbrown.co.uk