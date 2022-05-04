See inside this 15th-century thatched cottage on sale for £550k

Church Farm Cottage in Wickhampton is on the market for £550,000 - Credit: William H Brown

With views of the countryside and a thatched roof, this three-bedroom cottage is on the market for £550,000.

Church Farm Cottage in Wickhampton, which was built in the 1500s, is Grade II listed and has period features including a stable-style front door and exposed wooden beams.

The kitchen has a ceramic sink and a range oven - Credit: William H Brown

The living room has a log burner and wooden flooring - Credit: William H Brown

The ground floor opens from the stable-style front door into the kitchen, with a range cooker and tiled flooring.

There is also a utility room and the lounge, with a log burner and wooden flooring.

The garden room to the right side of the house - Credit: William H Brown

The master bedroom has exposed beams and a free-standing bath - Credit: William H Brown

To the left of the kitchen are the garden room and conservatory, leading into the garden.

There is also a bedroom on the ground floor with an en suite.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one with a free-standing bath, and the family bathroom.

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: William H Brown

One of the two smaller bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

There is a self-contained annex with a lounge, a kitchen, a bathroom, and two bedrooms.

The cottage sits on a third of an acre of land, with views of the local church and surrounding fields.

The garden is fenced and has a large blossom tree in the centre of the lawn - Credit: William H Brown

The garden has lawn, decking and a shed - Credit: William H Brown

The garden is fully enclosed and mainly lawn with shrubs, brick paths, a shed, and some decking with a hot tub.

Church Farm Cottage is in the village of Wickhampton next to the River Yare, about eight miles from Great Yarmouth.

PROPERTY FACTS

Wickhampton, Norfolk

Guide price: £550,000

William H Brown, 01603 760044, www.williamhbrown.co.uk