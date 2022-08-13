News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Empty town centre building to go under the hammer at auction

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:10 AM August 13, 2022
33 Regent Road, which previously housed the Big C charity shop, will go under the hammer.

A three-storey town centre building which used to house a charity will go under the hammer at auction next month.

33 Regent Street, in Great Yarmouth, will feature in the lots at Auction House East Anglia's next sale on September 14.

With a guide price of £130,000-£150,000, the commercial property is currently empty.

The building previously housed the Big C charity shop.

A description of the lot from Auction House East Anglia states: "The ground floor provides an open plan retailing area with large display window, tiled floor, electric heating, spot lighting and also a cloakroom.

"The upper two floors offer potential for residential conversion to two spacious flats, one south facing, subject to the necessary consents.

"Behind the building is a reasonably sized plot of land suitable to erect a storage building for the shop."

