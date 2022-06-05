News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Executive' four-bed house selling for £695k near Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:28 AM June 5, 2022
xxx_06_becclesroad_bradwell_may22

The garden room has skylights and bifold doors to the garden - Credit: Pymm & Co

Described by estate agent Pymm and Co as a "stunning, executive house" this four-bed is on the market for £695,000.

The house has been extended and improved by the current owners, with a new gym and garage with loft conversion.

xxx_01_becclesroad_bradwell_may22

The four-bed in Bradwell is on the market for £695,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

xxx_02_becclesroad_bradwell_may22

The dining room has a bay window and double doors to the lounge - Credit: Pymm & Co

The property is behind electric gates on a private road, the front of the house is paved with lots of parking space.

The house opens to the front hall which has access to the study, the toilet, dining room with a bay window and double doors to the lounge.

xxx_03_becclesroad_bradwell_may22

The lounge can be accessed by the hall or the dining room - Credit: Pymm & Co

xxx_04_becclesroad_bradwell_may22

The kitchen is large and leads into the garden room - Credit: Pymm & Co

The kitchen, which has quartz surfaces and an island, leads into the garden room which has skylights and bifold doors to the garden.

Accessed via the garden, the gym is currently kitted out with equipment, mirrors and a TV.

xxx_05_becclesroad_bradwell_may22

The kitchen has quartz worktops and an island - Credit: Pymm & Co

xxx_07_becclesroad_bradwell_may22

The largest bedroom - Credit: Pymm & Co

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a family bathroom. All the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.

The detached garage has been converted to add a bedroom into the loft with a Juliet balcony and a shower room on the ground floor.

xxx_08_becclesroad_bradwell_may22

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Pymm & Co

xxx_09_becclesroad_bradwell_may22

The second-largest bedroom has an en suite - Credit: Pymm & Co

The rear garden is laid to lawn with a patio area for outdoor furniture. It is enclosed with a fence and mature hedges.

The home is in Bradwell, a village seven miles from Great Yarmouth and 20 miles from Norwich.

xxx_10_becclesroad_bradwell_may22

The garage was converted into a gym and a new garage was added - Credit: Pymm & Co

xxx_11_becclesroad_bradwell_may22

The garden is east-facing and laid to lawn - Credit: Pymm & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Beccles Road, Bradwell

Guide price: £695,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 305805, www.pymmand.co.uk

