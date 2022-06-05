'Executive' four-bed house selling for £695k near Yarmouth

The garden room has skylights and bifold doors to the garden - Credit: Pymm & Co

Described by estate agent Pymm and Co as a "stunning, executive house" this four-bed is on the market for £695,000.

The house has been extended and improved by the current owners, with a new gym and garage with loft conversion.

The property is behind electric gates on a private road, the front of the house is paved with lots of parking space.

The house opens to the front hall which has access to the study, the toilet, dining room with a bay window and double doors to the lounge.

The kitchen, which has quartz surfaces and an island, leads into the garden room which has skylights and bifold doors to the garden.

Accessed via the garden, the gym is currently kitted out with equipment, mirrors and a TV.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a family bathroom. All the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.

The detached garage has been converted to add a bedroom into the loft with a Juliet balcony and a shower room on the ground floor.

The rear garden is laid to lawn with a patio area for outdoor furniture. It is enclosed with a fence and mature hedges.

The home is in Bradwell, a village seven miles from Great Yarmouth and 20 miles from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Beccles Road, Bradwell

Guide price: £695,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 305805, www.pymmand.co.uk