See inside former care home with 17 bedrooms up for auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A former care home kitted out with 17 bedrooms will go under the hammer at auction next month.
Auction House East Anglia has described Alexandra House in Great Yarmouth as a "real opportunity for someone with a bit of vision".
The property, in Euston Road, is listed for sale with a guide price of £375,000 and has had a range of uses throughout the years such as operating as a hotel, flats and a care home.
Robert Hurst, auction surveyor at Auction House East Anglia, said: "It's a huge building and has real opportunity.
"With big rooms and high ceilings, there's a very grandeur feel about the place and it has lots of period features.
"It just needs someone with a bit of vision."
Having been built in 1889, the property is located close to the Golden Mile and the town centre.
The house is split over four floors and there is plenty of parking available.
There are a range of period features including original mosaic flooring, stained glass windows, arts and crafts staircase, original architraves and a marble fireplace.
The auction will take place at 11am on December 7.