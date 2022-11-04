News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
See inside former care home with 17 bedrooms up for auction

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:47 PM November 4, 2022
Alexandra House is for sale at a guide price of £375,000

Alexandra House is for sale at a guide price of £375,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former care home kitted out with 17 bedrooms will go under the hammer at auction next month.

Auction House East Anglia has described Alexandra House in Great Yarmouth as a "real opportunity for someone with a bit of vision".

The property, in Euston Road, is listed for sale with a guide price of £375,000 and has had a range of uses throughout the years such as operating as a hotel, flats and a care home.

The building is split over lower ground, ground, first and second floors and there is plenty of parking

The building is split over lower ground, ground, first and second floors and there is plenty of parking - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Alexandra House is located close to the Golden Mile and the town centre

Alexandra House is located close to the Golden Mile and the town centre - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Robert Hurst, auction surveyor at Auction House East Anglia, said: "It's a huge building and has real opportunity.

"With big rooms and high ceilings, there's a very grandeur feel about the place and it has lots of period features.

"It just needs someone with a bit of vision."

Having been built in 1889, the property is located close to the Golden Mile and the town centre.

Alexandra House has 17 bedrooms

Alexandra House has 17 bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The auction will take place at 11am on December 7

The auction will take place at 11am on December 7 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The house is split over four floors and there is plenty of parking available.

There are a range of period features including original mosaic flooring, stained glass windows, arts and crafts staircase, original architraves and a marble fireplace.

The auction will take place at 11am on December 7.

