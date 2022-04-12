Former Pontins site for sale on property website Rightmove
- Credit: Luke Martin
A former Pontins holiday camp is up for sale on property website Rightmove after the business behind its redevelopment floundered.
The sale comes after Pine Developments collapsed into administration blaming the failure of a lending company.
The prominent site in Beach Road, Hemsby, is being marketed as a commercial development comprising 188 homes and 88 holiday cottages, a shop, leisure centre, gym, and spa.
Promotional material says work to retrofit the holiday blocks started in 2020 and is being planned in four phases.
It is described as being level and broadly rectangular by London-based agent Lambert Smith Hampton on behalf of joint administrators FRP Advisory.
Pine Developments, headed by businessman Graham Avery, purchased the former Pontins site on February 19, 2019, for £4,000,000.
Mr Avery said the company's collapse revolved around the failure of a lender it had borrowed money from.
The 22 acre site was closed and made secure at the end of last month. Some local contractors still had unpaid invoices and equipment they could not access.