Former Pontins site for sale on property website Rightmove

Holiday chalets being converted into homes at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby which closed in 2008. The work is unfinished and administrators are looking for a new buyer for the site. - Credit: Luke Martin

A former Pontins holiday camp is up for sale on property website Rightmove after the business behind its redevelopment floundered.

The sale comes after Pine Developments collapsed into administration blaming the failure of a lending company.

The detailed masterplan for the former Pontins site in Hemsby which won planning permission in February 2021. - Credit: Archant

The prominent site in Beach Road, Hemsby, is being marketed as a commercial development comprising 188 homes and 88 holiday cottages, a shop, leisure centre, gym, and spa.

Promotional material says work to retrofit the holiday blocks started in 2020 and is being planned in four phases.

A row of show homes at The Pines which were launched last year and interest was said to be strong. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It is described as being level and broadly rectangular by London-based agent Lambert Smith Hampton on behalf of joint administrators FRP Advisory.

Pine Developments, headed by businessman Graham Avery, purchased the former Pontins site on February 19, 2019, for £4,000,000.

Mr Avery said the company's collapse revolved around the failure of a lender it had borrowed money from.

Old chalet blocks at the former Pontins in Hemsby ready to be remodelled into new homes. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The 22 acre site was closed and made secure at the end of last month. Some local contractors still had unpaid invoices and equipment they could not access.

The Pines at Hemsby is a new development of 276 homes including 88 with holiday occupancy restrictions which has stalled after Pine Developments collapsed into liquidation. - Credit: Denise Bradley



