Stunning four-bed home with bespoke kitchen selling for £600,000

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:38 AM May 18, 2022
Updated: 11:06 AM May 18, 2022
The kitchen-diner has a vaulted ceiling with beams - Credit: Bycroft

This specially designed four-bed home with a bespoke kitchen is on the market for £600,000. 

The property, which is located in Belton, near Great Yarmouth, has underfloor heating downstairs, limestone tiles, oak doors and a handmade kitchen.

The four-bed is on the market in Belton for £600k - Credit: Bycroft

The lounge with a brick fireplace and cast iron log burner - Credit: Bycroft

The house opens into the front hall which leads to the lounge. This room has a brick fireplace with a cast iron burner, sash windows and oak flooring.

The kitchen-diner to the back of the house has a vaulted ceiling with beams, an Aga, a feature brick wall and a built-in wine fridge. It also has bi-folding doors to the garden.

The garden is accessed by bi-fold doors in the kitchen-diner - Credit: Bycroft

The master bedroom - Credit: Bycroft

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a shared bathroom which has a free-standing claw-foot bath.

The master bedroom has sash windows, oak flooring and an en suite with a shower.

The en suite to the master bedroom - Credit: Bycroft

One of the upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Bycroft

The garden has a patio area and a garden area, which is triangle-shaped.

The home is located in Belton about six miles from Great Yarmouth and 25 miles from Norwich.

The shared bathroom has a claw-foot bath - Credit: Bycroft

The garden is currently unlandscaped - Credit: Bycroft

PROPERTY FACTS

St John's Road, Belton

Guide Price: 600,000

Bycroft, 01493 844484, www.charlesbycroft.co.uk

