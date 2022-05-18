Stunning four-bed home with bespoke kitchen selling for £600,000
- Credit: Bycroft
This specially designed four-bed home with a bespoke kitchen is on the market for £600,000.
The property, which is located in Belton, near Great Yarmouth, has underfloor heating downstairs, limestone tiles, oak doors and a handmade kitchen.
The house opens into the front hall which leads to the lounge. This room has a brick fireplace with a cast iron burner, sash windows and oak flooring.
The kitchen-diner to the back of the house has a vaulted ceiling with beams, an Aga, a feature brick wall and a built-in wine fridge. It also has bi-folding doors to the garden.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a shared bathroom which has a free-standing claw-foot bath.
The master bedroom has sash windows, oak flooring and an en suite with a shower.
The garden has a patio area and a garden area, which is triangle-shaped.
Most Read
- 1 'Well-respected' tattoo artist died at home after taking cocaine
- 2 Car flips on to roof in three-vehicle crash in Yarmouth
- 3 Free open top bus tours to show off Great Yarmouth's seafront
- 4 Former Game store earmarked as enterprise hub
- 5 Alcohol seized during police town centre community patrols
- 6 Six ways Yarmouth wants to solve its housing crisis and 'compete with Norwich'
- 7 Council defends cost of £70 posy vases amid criticism
- 8 Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach
- 9 Bid to extend life of quarry in Broads' village to 85 years
- 10 Port boss disappointed over cruise ship non-docking
The home is located in Belton about six miles from Great Yarmouth and 25 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
St John's Road, Belton
Guide Price: 600,000
Bycroft, 01493 844484, www.charlesbycroft.co.uk