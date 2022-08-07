Four-bed family home minutes from the beach on sale for £400k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
With three reception rooms and a low-maintenance garden, this four-bed minutes from the beach is on the market in Great Yarmouth for £400,000.
The detached house has a "gorgeous interior" and has been called the "perfect family home" by estate agent Minors and Brady.
The house is entered into the main hall. The first room is the lounge to the left which has a bay window and a log burner. The lounge also leads to the dining room.
To the right of the house are the sitting room, the utility room and the kitchen with a range cooker and French doors to the garden.
Upstairs are three bedrooms and the family bathroom. Then on the second floor there is another bedroom, a dressing room and a bathroom.
The back garden is accessed by a plant-enclosed path. There is a landscaped garden with a shingled area, a patio and a variety of shrubs and flowers.
To the front there is a brick weave driveway for off-road parking as well as a garage. The front garden is mainly lawn with some shrubs
This property is minutes from the seaside in Great Yarmouth, the seaside town just 20 miles from the city of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Windsor Avenue, Great Yarmouth
Guide price: £425,000
Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, minorsandbrady.co.uk