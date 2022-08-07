News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Lifestyle >

Four-bed family home minutes from the beach on sale for £400k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:47 PM August 7, 2022
xxx_01_windsoravenue_yarmouth_aug22

The four-bed in Yarmouth is on sale for £400k - Credit: Minors & Brady

With three reception rooms and a low-maintenance garden, this four-bed minutes from the beach is on the market in Great Yarmouth for £400,000.

The detached house has a "gorgeous interior" and has been called the "perfect family home" by estate agent Minors and Brady.

xxx_02_windsoravenue_yarmouth_aug22

The main hallway - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_windsoravenue_yarmouth_aug22

The lounge has a log burner, a bay window and a reading nook - Credit: Minors & Brady

The house is entered into the main hall. The first room is the lounge to the left which has a bay window and a log burner. The lounge also leads to the dining room.

To the right of the house are the sitting room, the utility room and the kitchen with a range cooker and French doors to the garden.

xxx_04_windsoravenue_yarmouth_aug22

The kitchen has French doors to the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_windsoravenue_yarmouth_aug22

The dual-aspect dining room is between the lounge and the sitting room - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs are three bedrooms and the family bathroom. Then on the second floor there is another bedroom, a dressing room and a bathroom.

The back garden is accessed by a plant-enclosed path. There is a landscaped garden with a shingled area, a patio and a variety of shrubs and flowers.

xxx_06_windsoravenue_yarmouth_aug22

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_07_windsoravenue_yarmouth_aug22

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

To the front there is a brick weave driveway for off-road parking as well as a garage. The front garden is mainly lawn with some shrubs

Most Read

  1. 1 New tenant bid for former Argos store on retail park
  2. 2 Two teens remain under investigation after town park stabbing
  3. 3 Adder warning in coastal areas as snakes come out to bask
  1. 4 Woman who broke both legs in multiple places after fainting thanks NHS
  2. 5 'I am kinder to myself' - Mum-of-three on being diagnosed with autism at 50
  3. 6 What we know so far about major Paramount series filming in Norfolk
  4. 7 Water company 'very sorry' as people fill sandbags in flooded street
  5. 8 Theme park cuts ticket price and offers local discount
  6. 9 Great Yarmouth's £26m Marina Centre officially opens
  7. 10 £26m seafront leisure centre opens doors for first time today

This property is minutes from the seaside in Great Yarmouth, the seaside town just 20 miles from the city of Norwich.

xxx_08_windsoravenue_yarmouth_aug22

The dressing room on the second floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_09_windsoravenue_yarmouth_aug22

The garden has patio and shingle areas with beds for shrubs - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Windsor Avenue, Great Yarmouth

Guide price: £425,000

Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, minorsandbrady.co.uk

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

The Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk, is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death.

Updated

Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A police officer on an anti-social behaviour area patrol meets comedian Jim Davidson

Police patrolling nuisance areas bump into 'local celeb' Jim Davidson

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth Market Gates Bus Station improvements will take a month to complete Photo: Georg

Norfolk Live News

At least 40 buses due to serve Great Yarmouth cancelled

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The new Marine Centre in Great Yarmouth. Taylor trying out the new log flume. Picture: Sarah Lucy

10 things you can do at Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon