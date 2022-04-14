Property spotlight: Three-bed period cottage in Gorleston on sale for £500k

Windyridge is a three-bed cottage built in the early 1800s - Credit: Darby & Liffen

This three-bed period cottage in Bradwell is on the market for £500,000.

Windyridge is a detached character property that dates back to the 1800s with period features including exposed wooden beams and high ceilings. There is also a sympathetic rear extension.

The entrance hall has exposed beams and oak flooring - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The dining room has dual aspect windows and oak flooring - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The house opens into the front hall which leads into the dining room, with dual aspect windows.

Then there is the lounge, with French doors to the garden and brick fireplace, and the study. There is also a shower room.

The lounge has a gas fire in a brick fireplace and French doors to the garden - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The kitchen and living space has ceiling beams in the pitched ceiling and oak worktops - Credit: Darby & Liffen

To the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen-diner, which has solid oak surfaces, integrated appliances and bi-fold doors to the garden.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has wood-effect flooring and an en suite with a panel bath. Bedrooms two and three both have access to the Jack and Jill family bathroom.

One of the three bedrooms in the cottage - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The Jack and Jill bathroom serving two bedrooms has a panel bath and wood-effect flooring - Credit: Darby & Liffen

Windyridge's garden is large with a patio area and lawn. There are beds with shrubs and flowers as well as a path to the bottom of the garden where there is a shed.

The front garden is mainly shingled with a raised border for plants, blossom trees and hedging.

One of the three bedrooms in the cottage - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The en suite for the master has a panel bath and pebble-effect floors - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The cottage is in Bradwell in Gorleston, less than a mile from the beachfront.

Gorleston, an east Norfolk seaside town, is just over 20 miles from Norwich, the county's only city.

The top of the garden has a small patio area with beds for shrubs and flowers - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The bottom of the garden has lawn and a shed with more beds and a pathway - Credit: Darby & Liffen

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Lane, Bradwell

Guide Price: £500,000

Darby & Liffen, 01493 600411, www.darbyandliffenea.co.uk