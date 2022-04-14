Property spotlight: Three-bed period cottage in Gorleston on sale for £500k
- Credit: Darby & Liffen
This three-bed period cottage in Bradwell is on the market for £500,000.
Windyridge is a detached character property that dates back to the 1800s with period features including exposed wooden beams and high ceilings. There is also a sympathetic rear extension.
The house opens into the front hall which leads into the dining room, with dual aspect windows.
Then there is the lounge, with French doors to the garden and brick fireplace, and the study. There is also a shower room.
To the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen-diner, which has solid oak surfaces, integrated appliances and bi-fold doors to the garden.
On the first floor, the master bedroom has wood-effect flooring and an en suite with a panel bath. Bedrooms two and three both have access to the Jack and Jill family bathroom.
Windyridge's garden is large with a patio area and lawn. There are beds with shrubs and flowers as well as a path to the bottom of the garden where there is a shed.
The front garden is mainly shingled with a raised border for plants, blossom trees and hedging.
The cottage is in Bradwell in Gorleston, less than a mile from the beachfront.
Gorleston, an east Norfolk seaside town, is just over 20 miles from Norwich, the county's only city.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Lane, Bradwell
Guide Price: £500,000
Darby & Liffen, 01493 600411, www.darbyandliffenea.co.uk