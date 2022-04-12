Large slice of land in Gorleston up for sale

The former builders' merchant warehouse site is up for sale in Gorleston - Credit: Savills

A former builder's merchants site measuring more than four acres in size is up for sale in Gorleston.

A brochure promoting the sale of the Riverside Road land says it is a rare opportunity to buy a large town centre site which would be suitable for the building of a hotel, homes, commercial use or a care home.

The brownfield land at Riverside Road is being marketed by Savills of Norwich, with its freehold for sale by informal tender.

The Savills brochure says: "The site offers a rare opportunity to buy a large site within a town centre in Norfolk.

"The property is a former builders’ merchants with an existing building having an external footprint of 1,310 sq m, however it has now been vacant for a number of years.

"The property has a total area of approximately 1.91 hectares (4.72 acres) of broadly level brownfield land.

"The site is located within close proximity to the high street with an array of amenities including primary and secondary schools, a supermarket and convenience stores, a GP medical centre and James Paget Hospital.

"This site falls within Great Yarmouth Borough Council and is suitable for a variety of uses including commercial, residential, care/retirement living and hotel.

"The property has one historic planning application that was approved for the demolition of existing workshop and erection of five two-bedroom houses."

The site is said by Savills to be irregularly shaped and is bounded by industrial units to the north, Riverside Road to the east, Dock Tavern Lane to the south and Blackwall Reach to the west.

The deadline for offers on the Riverside Road land is midday of May 20.

Any enquiries on purchasing the freehold can be made to Holly Wooley at Savills by emailing holly.woolley@savills.com

The promotion of the large site on Gorleston's riverfront comes as plans for a new Lidl store as part of a 500 home development on Links Road has met opposition in the town.

Local residents have objected and so have Tesco and Morrison, which have expressed fears trade will be taken away from them.