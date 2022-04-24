News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
See inside this five-bed townhouse for sale in Gorleston for £475k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:34 PM April 24, 2022
xxx_02_PAVILIONROAD_GORLESTON_APR22

The townhouse is set over four floors and is on the market for £475k - Credit: Yopa

This five-bed townhouse in Gorleston is on the market for £475,000.

The end-of-terrace has sea and harbour views and underfloor heating on all four floors.

xxx_03_PAVILIONROAD_GORLESTON_APR22

The kitchen-diner on the first floor - Credit: Yopa

xxx_01_PAVILIONROAD_GORLESTON_APR22

The dining area overlooks the balcony on the first floor - Credit: Yopa

The ground floor comprises of the garage, bedroom five and a small toilet.

The first floor has a kitchen-diner with a balcony, a utility room, bedroom four and a bathroom.

xxx_05_PAVILIONROAD_GORLESTON_APR22

The lounge on the second floor - Credit: Yopa

xxx_04_PAVILIONROAD_GORLESTON_APR22

The master bedroom on the second floor - Credit: Yopa

The second floor comprises of the lounge, with a balcony, and bedroom two, which has an en suite.

The third floor has bedroom three and the master bedroom, as well as the shower room.

xxx_06_PAVILIONROAD_GORLESTON_APR22

One of the five bedrooms - Credit: Yopa

xxx_08_PAVILIONROAD_GORLESTON_APR22

The en suite for bedroom two - Credit: Yopa

There is a brick weave driveway to the front of the house and an enclosed courtyard garden to the back.

The property is minutes from the harbour and the beach in Gorleston. It is also close to the pier.

xxx_07_PAVILIONROAD_GORLESTON_APR22

One of the five bedrooms - Credit: Yopa

xxx_09_PAVILIONROAD_GORLESTON_APR22

The property has views of the harbour and the sea beyond - Credit: Yopa

PROPERTY FACTS

Pavilion Road, Gorleston

Guide price: £475,000

Yopa, 0333 305 0202, www.yopa.co.uk

