See inside this five-bed townhouse for sale in Gorleston for £475k
- Credit: Yopa
This five-bed townhouse in Gorleston is on the market for £475,000.
The end-of-terrace has sea and harbour views and underfloor heating on all four floors.
The ground floor comprises of the garage, bedroom five and a small toilet.
The first floor has a kitchen-diner with a balcony, a utility room, bedroom four and a bathroom.
The second floor comprises of the lounge, with a balcony, and bedroom two, which has an en suite.
The third floor has bedroom three and the master bedroom, as well as the shower room.
There is a brick weave driveway to the front of the house and an enclosed courtyard garden to the back.
Most Read
- 1 Family left 'in limbo' after dog drowns in the Broads
- 2 Aerial photos show Great Yarmouth illuminated by lights of Easter Fair
- 3 WATCH: Sixteen people including baby rescued from stranded cruisers
- 4 Warning after bogus builder charges more than £1,000 for clearing rubbish
- 5 The wait is over as Great Yarmouth's Easter Fair returns
- 6 In pictures: New aerial images show progress on £121m bridge
- 7 5 reasons why Great Yarmouth is becoming a destination for foodies
- 8 Security business celebrates opening of new headquarters
- 9 Norfolk sex offender was snared by undercover police officer
- 10 Do you remember Great Yarmouth's lost Iron Duke pub?
The property is minutes from the harbour and the beach in Gorleston. It is also close to the pier.
PROPERTY FACTS
Pavilion Road, Gorleston
Guide price: £475,000
Yopa, 0333 305 0202, www.yopa.co.uk