'Modern' two-bed flat with river views for sale in 'up and coming' town
- Credit: Minors & Brady
This two-bed flat in Gorleston is on the market for £160,000.
Estate agents Minors and Brady described the property as "stylish and modern" as well as "beautifully presented".
The flat opens to the main hall. To the left are two bedrooms, each with en suites.
To the right of the hall is the small toilet and the open-plan living space that includes the kitchen, a dining area and the lounge.
The flat is by the River Yare and has views of the water.
It has an allocated parking space in the private residents' car park.
The flat is located in Gorleston, the "up and coming" seaside town with wide sandy beaches.
Gorleston is a couple of miles from Great Yarmouth and about 22 miles from Norwich, the nearest city.
PROPERTY FACTS
Dock Tavern Lane, Gorleston
Guide price: £160,000
Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk