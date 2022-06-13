'Modern' two-bed flat with river views for sale in 'up and coming' town

The largest part of the flat is the open-plan living space - Credit: Minors & Brady

This two-bed flat in Gorleston is on the market for £160,000.

Estate agents Minors and Brady described the property as "stylish and modern" as well as "beautifully presented".

The two-bed flat in Gorleston is on the market for £160,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

The hallway is down the centre of the flat, between the bedrooms and the living space - Credit: Minors & Brady

The flat opens to the main hall. To the left are two bedrooms, each with en suites.

To the right of the hall is the small toilet and the open-plan living space that includes the kitchen, a dining area and the lounge.

One end of the living space is for a lounge area - Credit: Minors & Brady

The other end of the living space is for the kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

The flat is by the River Yare and has views of the water.

It has an allocated parking space in the private residents' car park.

One of the two bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

One of the two en suites - Credit: Minors & Brady

The flat is located in Gorleston, the "up and coming" seaside town with wide sandy beaches.

Gorleston is a couple of miles from Great Yarmouth and about 22 miles from Norwich, the nearest city.

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a dressing room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The front of the flat has views of the River Yare - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Dock Tavern Lane, Gorleston

Guide price: £160,000

Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk