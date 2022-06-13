News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Lifestyle >

'Modern' two-bed flat with river views for sale in 'up and coming' town

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:45 AM June 13, 2022
xxx_01_docktavernlane_gorleston_jun22

The largest part of the flat is the open-plan living space - Credit: Minors & Brady

This two-bed flat in Gorleston is on the market for £160,000.

Estate agents Minors and Brady described the property as "stylish and modern" as well as "beautifully presented".

xxx_02_docktavernlane_gorleston_jun22

The two-bed flat in Gorleston is on the market for £160,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_docktavernlane_gorleston_jun22

The hallway is down the centre of the flat, between the bedrooms and the living space - Credit: Minors & Brady

The flat opens to the main hall. To the left are two bedrooms, each with en suites.

To the right of the hall is the small toilet and the open-plan living space that includes the kitchen, a dining area and the lounge. 

xxx_04_docktavernlane_gorleston_jun22

One end of the living space is for a lounge area - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_docktavernlane_gorleston_jun22

The other end of the living space is for the kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

The flat is by the River Yare and has views of the water.

It has an allocated parking space in the private residents' car park.

xxx_06_docktavernlane_gorleston_jun22

One of the two bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_07_docktavernlane_gorleston_jun22

One of the two en suites - Credit: Minors & Brady

The flat is located in Gorleston, the "up and coming" seaside town with wide sandy beaches.

Most Read

  1. 1 Baby joy for woman who lost more than six stone to become a mum
  2. 2 Bid to convert 'truly stunning' former care home into nine-bed house
  3. 3 Gin and cake stalls draw huge crowds at seaside festival
  1. 4 Harbour, Yare, or Kevin? Public name suggestions flood in for new bridge
  2. 5 How the Gloucester shipwreck will put Great Yarmouth on the maritime map
  3. 6 Great Yarmouth bridge closing next week for roadworks
  4. 7 Taxi driver 'overwhelmed by support' after car broken into
  5. 8 Plant-based pop-up set for takeover at seaside terrace
  6. 9 Dog walker 'heartbroken' after Yarmouth green space cleared
  7. 10 How the world reacted to the discovery of Yarmouth's royal shipwreck

Gorleston is a couple of miles from Great Yarmouth and about 22 miles from Norwich, the nearest city.

xxx_08_docktavernlane_gorleston_jun22

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a dressing room - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_09_docktavernlane_gorleston_jun22

The front of the flat has views of the River Yare - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Dock Tavern Lane, Gorleston

Guide price: £160,000

Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Arminas Nauseda, of Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, was given a community order at Ipswich Crown Court.

Boy 'beat the living daylights' out of man he found in bed with his sister

Jane Hunt

person
Norfolk police are looking for information after Marek Benko from Bowman Road, Norwich, was reported missing.

Man found dead on Norfolk beach on Boxing Day named

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Google image of the school

Person fell through Caister school skylight while trespassing

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. Danny Branson, senior site manager.

Fancy getting fit? Then sign up to the new look Marina Centre

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon