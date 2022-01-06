Seafront hotel in Great Yarmouth on the market for £550k

A hotel in Great Yarmouth, with sea views and 16 bedrooms, is on the market for £550,000.

Gable End Hotel is situated across from the Venetian Waterways - Credit: Minors and Brady

The hotel is mere minutes from the shore - Credit: Minors and Brady

Located in a "prime location" next to The Waterways in North Drive, Gable End Hotel has four bedrooms overlooking the beach and backs onto Beaconsfield park.

Gable End Hotel in North Drive, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Minors and Brady

The lounge and bar at the front of the hotel - Credit: Minors and Brady

On the ground floor there is a lounge bar, which overlooks the sea, as well as a sitting room, a large dining room and an equipped commercial kitchen.

The dining room with large windows, located next to the kitchen - Credit: Minors and Brady

The commercial kitchen, which is fully equipped - Credit: Minors and Brady

There are 16 bedrooms in the hotel spaced across three floors - with a mix of doubles and singles, most of which have en suites.

One of the single bedrooms

One of the ensuites with a shower, most of the bedrooms have an ensuite - Credit: Minors and Brady

There is a veranda on the first floor with what listing agent Minors and Brady described as "beautiful sea views".

One of the double bedrooms - Credit: Minors and Brady

The shower room attached to one of the second floor bedrooms - Credit: Minors and Brady

Included in the owner's accommodation at the rear of the hotel is an office, living room, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A room with both a double and a single bed, one of the 16 bedrooms in the hotel - Credit: Minors and Brady

A twin room - Credit: Minors and Brady

The property is being sold fully furnished and all current bookings will be transferred to the new owners.

PROPERTY FACTS

North Drive, Great Yarmouth

Guide Price: £550,000

Minors and Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk