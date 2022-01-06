Seafront hotel in Great Yarmouth on the market for £550k
- Credit: Minors and Brady
A hotel in Great Yarmouth, with sea views and 16 bedrooms, is on the market for £550,000.
Located in a "prime location" next to The Waterways in North Drive, Gable End Hotel has four bedrooms overlooking the beach and backs onto Beaconsfield park.
On the ground floor there is a lounge bar, which overlooks the sea, as well as a sitting room, a large dining room and an equipped commercial kitchen.
There are 16 bedrooms in the hotel spaced across three floors - with a mix of doubles and singles, most of which have en suites.
There is a veranda on the first floor with what listing agent Minors and Brady described as "beautiful sea views".
Included in the owner's accommodation at the rear of the hotel is an office, living room, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The property is being sold fully furnished and all current bookings will be transferred to the new owners.
Most Read
- 1 Seafront abuse sees man end up with £769 fine
- 2 Bimini Bon Boulash to perform in Great Yarmouth for BBC One documentary
- 3 Teenager in court over Great Yarmouth drug dealing charges
- 4 Man assaulted amid ongoing Sea Palling sex club row
- 5 Flats bid revealed for failed mental health hospital
- 6 Escaped giant eagle owl spotted at large in Norfolk village
- 7 The search for missing Gorleston man continues
- 8 New drone images show size and shape of £26m leisure centre
- 9 Think Tank boss hails Great Yarmouth town centre as 'a lovely place'
- 10 WATCH: A time traveller's view of Great Yarmouth landmarks
PROPERTY FACTS
North Drive, Great Yarmouth
Guide Price: £550,000
Minors and Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk