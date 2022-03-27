Former nurses' home sells for £90,000

The former nurses' home Alexandra House has sold at auction. - Credit: Clive Emson

A block of flats in Great Yarmouth has gone under the auctioneer’s hammer for £90,000.

The entire freehold of Alexandra House, in Alexandra Road, included the freehold of a two-bedroom flat - the other 16 flats having been sold on 125-year leases 18 years ago.

The new owner is entitled to revenues from the ground rents of all the flats.

Auctioneers Clive Emson had 132 lots listed across southern England, including Alexandra House, in its March auction.

Paul Bridgeman, regional director, said: “We anticipated keen interest, and this proved the case, with the hammer coming down on a final bid of £90,000.

“The freehold flat is let at £450 per calendar month (£5,400 per annum).

“The new freeholder has the responsibility to insure and maintain the building and this is recovered by way of a service charge.

“In addition, there is a parcel of land to the north of Alexandra House, which is included in the sale and is utilised as residents parking.”

