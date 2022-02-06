News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Homeless halfway house bid is dropped by council

Anthony Carroll

Published: 9:00 AM February 6, 2022
The council had looked at a property on South Quay - Credit: James Bass

A bid to buy a riverside property in Great Yarmouth and convert it into a halfway house for the homeless has been ditched.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council had been eying up the property in South Quay for a transitional housing scheme.

The council has pulled out of the process as it said the property was not appropriate and it is now looking at alternative routes.

A council spokesperson said "We had initially identified a potential property for our transitional housing scheme for rough sleepers, but detailed investigations confirmed that it wasn’t appropriate.

"We are now considering how best to deliver this, while we deliver the other strands of our rough sleeper strategy."

The council has already bought the first three of five properties for its Housing First scheme.

It will provide long-term rough sleepers who have higher support needs with somewhere permanent to live for up to two years, together with individual support to help them prepare for more independent living.

The council expects the first residents to move in during the summer.

