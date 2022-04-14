News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Lifestyle >

Great Yarmouth's Victoria Arcade to go under the hammer

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:05 PM April 14, 2022
Victoria Arcade, Yarmouth.Picture: Nick Butcher

Inside Victoria Arcade, which will be going under the hammer in May. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A retail precinct in the heart of Great Yarmouth will be going under the hammer in May.

Victoria Arcade in the town centre has been put on the market by Birmingham-based property consultants Siddall Jones with a guide price of £700,000. The property will be available at auction from May 17.

The arcade, which is close to Regent Road and the ongoing £4.7m Market Place revamp, contains 74 units - of which 28 are double units - and a thoroughfare with access from King Street and Howard Street South.

Siddall Jones says the property "comprises predominantly ground floor retail accommodation accessed via a glazed, covered walkway".

Victoria Arcade shopping centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: David Hannant

FLASHBACK: Victoria Arcade in 2018. - Credit: Archant

The property consultants also say that the majority of Victoria Arcade is rented on short-term leases generating a gross annual rental of £141,860.

The arcade was last bought at auction for £800,00 in 2017.

The shopping area opened in the 1920s as the Central Arcade and was refurbished and renamed the Victoria Arcade in 1987.

To view the listing, visit www.underthehammer.com

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o scores against Spain as Cameroon win gold in the 2000 Olympic football final

Great European Lives

Games are new goal for Eto'o

Rob Hughes

Author Picture Icon
The interior of a cell at the Justizvollzugsanstalt  Ploetzensee state prison in Berlin

Great European Lives

The get out of jail card

Tanit Koch

Author Picture Icon
David Brownlow with the Royals

Great European Lives

Brownlow a friend in deed

Tim Walker

Author Picture Icon
Santa kisses Harry in the acclaimed advert

Great European Lives

Gay Santa goes viral in Norway

Steve Anglesey

Author Picture Icon