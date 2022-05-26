From schools to shops: All you need to know about living in Gorleston

Here is everything you need to know about living in Gorleston. - Credit: Archant

Nestled next to Great Yarmouth, Gorleston is a quaint seaside town which is fast becoming a sought-after location for home buyers.

But what is it about the area that makes it such a draw?

From its award-winning beach to the best places to grab a bite to eat, here is what life is like in Gorleston.

Overview

For those looking for a quick answer as to why so many are deciding to make Gorleston their home, it’s the beach.

With its white sands, mile-long promenade, and tasty food and drink offering, Gorleston definitely gives Yarmouth a run for its money.

So much so, that in 2019 it provided the backdrop to the film Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Lily James, and in 2020 it was visited by world-famous street artist Banksy.

But with the added benefit of a close-knit community, it can offer a slower pace of life and a great place to raise a young family.

The town, which is under the authority of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, will also soon see its transport links strengthened, with the build of a third river crossing over to Yarmouth.

It will be built over the River Yare, linking the A47 at Harfrey's roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone on the other side of the river.

This is set to ease traffic congestion on the roads as well as maximising investment, regeneration, and economic growth opportunities in the area.

It is set to open in 2023.

Housing

Gorleston was recently named among the top 10 coastal areas with the highest house asking price growth in the past year.

The town was ranked sixth on the list by Rightmove, which measures the average asking price growth year on year.

It revealed that the average asking price in Gorleston is £224,066, which is a 21pc increase over the past 12 months.

The majority of sales during the last year were for terraced properties, selling for an average price of £171,673, semi-detached properties with an average price of £209,091, and detached properties fetching around £308,315.

Neil MacLennan, an estate agent at William H Brown, said: "In my opinion, Gorleston is the number one spot for people with a high disposable income that are still looking to buy quality properties at what is still perceived to be reasonable prices.”

Schools

Parents have a choice of nurseries, schools, and even a sixth form college in Gorleston.

Ormiston Venture Academy, in Oriel Avenue, was rated outstanding in its most recent Ofsted report.

Other schools rated as good include Lynn Grove Academy, Ormiston Herman Academy, Ormiston Cliff Park Primary Academy, Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, and Stradbroke Primary Academy.

Gorleston is also home to East Norfolk Sixth Form College which boasts a 99pc pass rate at A-Level and 100pc pass rate in more than 40 subjects.

It is also in the top 1pc in the country for A-Level Further Maths and the best in the East of England for progress in computer science and environmental science.

Where to eat and drink

From Greek gyros to smoked BBQ, there are plenty of choices for foodies in the town.

Along the beach, The Fig is a favourite with locals and holiday-makers looking for a bite to eat with a stunning view.

It offers stone-baked pizzas, burgers, gyros, and loaded fries and the drink offering includes cocktails, which can be enjoyed on its rooftop terrace.

Close by is the Cliff Hotel and Pier Hotel with beachfront views as well as a variety of cafes including Jay Jays further along the lower promenade.

And if you’re a coffee-lover, Barista Buoy serves from a converted tuk-tuk, located at the far end car park along Marine Parade, or take a stroll to Margo's Lounge, in Bells Road for tea and cake.

There are also plenty of food and drink offerings in and around the high street including Novo Kitchen, Caribbean dishes from Coral Bay, Buffalo Bill's Smokehouse, Mixsmiths cocktail bar, The Olive Garden, and Deja Brew.

Where to shop

On Gorleston High Street there is a selection of both independent businesses and retail chains.

If you’re looking for a new outfit you can visit Peacocks, Jimmy Ds Designer Menswear, Donnatella's Ladies Boutique, and What Is Hip.

There is also a Quality Discount store, Wilko, Superdrug, Iceland, Farmfoods, and a Morrisons supermarket located close by off Baker Street.

Or you can visit Bells Road, also known as the town’s second high street, where you can find The Good Life, a new pre-loved vintage shop, No.36 the art workshop and gallery, and a soon-to-be-opening plant shop, as well as other independent businesses.

Things to do

Have we mentioned the beach?

Pick up and bucket and space from the lower esplanade, get some change to play on the amusements, stroll further down to see the colourful beach huts, or enjoy an ice cream overlooking the sea.

If you’re looking for something to entertain the kids you can also visit the Splash Pad, at Gorleston beach, with fountain sprays, jet streams, and buckets of tipping water.

Or visit Pop’s Meadows, in Pavilion Road, a children's outdoor amusement park with bungee trampolines, a selection of rides, and an on-site café.

There is also Play Stax, in Longs Industrial Estate, an indoor soft play area.

For the adults, there is always plenty of live music, events, and shows at the Ocean Room and the town’s historic Pavilion Theatre.

There is also the Palace Cinema located in the High Street.

