Modern barn conversion in seaside village on sale for £750k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
Mixing traditional touches with contemporary twists, this barn conversion on the east coast is on the market for £750,000.
The property, in Hall Lane in Hemsby, is approached by a sweeping shingled drive and has plenty of space for parking.
The front garden, which is mainly lawn, is enclosed with a fence and gate.
Some features of the property's past remain, such as the vaulted ceiling and exposed beams.
The front of the house is made up of the open-plan living space containing the lounge, with a brick inglenook fireplace, large windows and French doors to the garden.
Also in the living space is the kitchen, with hard wood flooring, grey shaker-style units with Quartz worktops, an island and a double oven.
Off the living space are the four bedroom, two of which have en suites and all of have doors to the garden.
The house also has a a snug, a utility room, a cloakroom, a shared bathroom and a study.
There are lawns on either side of the property and a stone courtyard area.
The farm buildings and Grade I listed Monument Barn to the rear of the property have been passed to the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust by the current owners.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hall Lane, Hemsby
Guide Price: £750,000
Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk