Modern barn conversion in seaside village on sale for £750k

Mixing traditional touches with contemporary twists, this barn conversion on the east coast is on the market for £750,000.

The property, in Hall Lane in Hemsby, is approached by a sweeping shingled drive and has plenty of space for parking.

The front garden, which is mainly lawn, is enclosed with a fence and gate.

Some features of the property's past remain, such as the vaulted ceiling and exposed beams.

The front of the house is made up of the open-plan living space containing the lounge, with a brick inglenook fireplace, large windows and French doors to the garden.

Also in the living space is the kitchen, with hard wood flooring, grey shaker-style units with Quartz worktops, an island and a double oven.

Off the living space are the four bedroom, two of which have en suites and all of have doors to the garden.

The house also has a a snug, a utility room, a cloakroom, a shared bathroom and a study.

There are lawns on either side of the property and a stone courtyard area.

The farm buildings and Grade I listed Monument Barn to the rear of the property have been passed to the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust by the current owners.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hall Lane, Hemsby

Guide Price: £750,000

Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk