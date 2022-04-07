Luxury holiday lodge on sale in Hemsby for £80,000
- Credit: Neil Holmes
A new luxury lodge has come on the market at a holiday park in Hemsby.
Belle Aire Holiday Park is selling the brand new home, Victory Riverwood Lodge, for £80,000.
The lodge has an open-plan living space with a three-seater sofa bed and a two-seater sofa.
There is an electric fireplace and a free-standing TV.
The forest green kitchen is finished with integrated appliances including a dishwasher and fridge-freezer, with room for a bespoke dining table and bench seating.
There are two bedrooms, one with a king-size bed, en suite and walk-in wardrobe, and the other with two twin beds.
The lodge also has a large front patio.
Sally Burrell, managing director of Belle Aire, said: "The new lodges are a great cost-effective way of having a home away from home without the maintenance worries and costs of owning a bricks and mortar holiday home."
PROPERTY FACTS
Beach Rd, Hemsby
Guide Price: £80,000
Belle Aire Holiday Park, 01493 731164, www.hemsbybelleaire.co.uk