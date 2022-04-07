News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Luxury holiday lodge on sale in Hemsby for £80,000

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:07 PM April 7, 2022
Victory Riverwood Lodge at Belle Aire Holiday Park in Hemsby, Norfolk

The lounge has an electric fireplace and a standing TV with French doors to the front of the lodge - Credit: Neil Holmes

A new luxury lodge has come on the market at a holiday park in Hemsby.

Belle Aire Holiday Park is selling the brand new home, Victory Riverwood Lodge, for £80,000.

Victory Riverwood Lodge at Belle Aire Holiday Park in Hemsby, Norfolk

Victory Riverwood Lodge is for sale at Belle Aire Holiday Park in Hemsby, Norfolk - Credit: Neil Holmes

Victory Riverwood Lodge at Belle Aire Holiday Park in Hemsby, Norfolk

The forest green kitchen has integrated appliances and room for the bespoke dining table - Credit: Neil Holmes

The lodge has an open-plan living space with a three-seater sofa bed and a two-seater sofa.

There is an electric fireplace and a free-standing TV.

The forest green kitchen is finished with integrated appliances including a dishwasher and fridge-freezer, with room for a bespoke dining table and bench seating.

Victory Riverwood Lodge at Belle Aire Holiday Park in Hemsby, Norfolk

The master bedroom has a king-size bed, en suite and walk-in wardrobe - Credit: Neil Holmes

Victory Riverwood Lodge at Belle Aire Holiday Park in Hemsby, Norfolk

The master bedroom has a dressing room - Credit: Neil Holmes

There are two bedrooms, one with a king-size bed, en suite and walk-in wardrobe, and the other with two twin beds.

The lodge also has a large front patio.

Victory Riverwood Lodge at Belle Aire Holiday Park in Hemsby, Norfolk

The second bedroom has two twin beds - Credit: Neil Holmes

Victory Riverwood Lodge at Belle Aire Holiday Park in Hemsby, Norfolk

The shower room has a free-standing sink and a waterfall shower - Credit: Neil Holmes

Sally Burrell, managing director of Belle Aire, said: "The new lodges are a great cost-effective way of having a home away from home without the maintenance worries and costs of owning a bricks and mortar holiday home."

PROPERTY FACTS

Beach Rd, Hemsby

Guide Price: £80,000

Belle Aire Holiday Park, 01493 731164, www.hemsbybelleaire.co.uk

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon