Luxury holiday lodge on sale in Hemsby for £80,000

A new luxury lodge has come on the market at a holiday park in Hemsby.

Belle Aire Holiday Park is selling the brand new home, Victory Riverwood Lodge, for £80,000.

The lodge has an open-plan living space with a three-seater sofa bed and a two-seater sofa.

There is an electric fireplace and a free-standing TV.

The forest green kitchen is finished with integrated appliances including a dishwasher and fridge-freezer, with room for a bespoke dining table and bench seating.

There are two bedrooms, one with a king-size bed, en suite and walk-in wardrobe, and the other with two twin beds.

The lodge also has a large front patio.

Sally Burrell, managing director of Belle Aire, said: "The new lodges are a great cost-effective way of having a home away from home without the maintenance worries and costs of owning a bricks and mortar holiday home."

PROPERTY FACTS

Beach Rd, Hemsby

Guide Price: £80,000

Belle Aire Holiday Park, 01493 731164, www.hemsbybelleaire.co.uk